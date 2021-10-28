The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has joined hands with ﻿Truecaller﻿ to provide passengers with greater trust in communication. This means that the integrated National Railways Helpline 139 is now verified by Truecaller Business Identity solutions.

People now will be able to see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline. Additionally, the verified SMS message header, Indian Railways brand name, and their profile photo on Truecaller will also ensure that the customers are communicating to IRCTC only — offering a safer customer experience and reducing the chances of frauds.

ALSO READ How the Indian Railways plans to restore the railway ecosystem by 2030

Commenting on the collaboration with IRCTC, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, Truecaller India said,

“Truecaller for Business already has hundreds of enterprises using our solutions globally to drive authentic conversations. We are very excited about working with IRCTC on this initiative and this is the first of many solutions. We remain committed to working with the government to increase trust in communication and playing a key role in supporting the digital India journey.”

IRCTC started the 139 enquiry and helpline services in 2007 with Bharat BPO Services Limited as its technical partner in the project. The helpline receives about two lakh calls every day regarding train reservation, arrival and departure along with requests regarding security, medical and other special needs.

“We are delighted to work with Truecaller on this new initiative. Through this engagement, we have moved a step forward in making IRCTC’s communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable and safe with a technical collaboration with Truecaller thereby building trust with our customers,” Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC said.

Under the new digital India, IRCTC has doubled down on their efforts to offer better services with dedicated apps and a secure e-booking website — as more and more people are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore.