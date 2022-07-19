My disability and financial instabilities did not deter me from continuing my education

I am Sakthi Jhansi Rani C. I come from a small village called Valayankulam in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Since my birth, I have been living in this village.

I have not seen my father as he expired due to an illness when my mother was still expecting me. Since then, my mother has been everything to me. My mother, who is working as a daily wage worker in a chemical shop, is the only source of income for my family and for my education.

I am also a physically challenged girl. My two hands have been paralysed since birth. So, from the day I was born to this day, I need a person to care for me as I need help with bathing and brushing. My mother and my grandmother have been taking care of me and they have been my biggest source of strength.

Sakthi (second from left) with her mother and teachers

However, we have been having financial difficulties at home at all times. Even in my 11th grade, I didn't have enough money to buy school books and uniform.

It was during these difficult times that I applied to the Vidhyadhan Scholarship Programme by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation. The organisation supports college education of meritorious students from economically weaker families like mine. This uplifted our whole financial situation at home.

Vidyadhan Scholarship programme’s primary motto is to make quality education accessible to economically poor students with a strong desire for higher studies.

I still remember those days when Vidhyadhan helped me with my financial needs and my mom would get some relief.

Vidyadhan was the reason I scored 591/600 marks and secured 1st rank in Madurai corporation in HSC (Higher Secondary School Certificate).

I am very thankful to Vidhyadan because this would not have happened without them. Now, I am going to continue my college studies. Besides this, I would like to start my UPSC preparation too.