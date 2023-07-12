Malavika Hegde, the lady who rescued Cafe Coffee Day from a massive 7000 crore debt

In July 2019, the shocking death of VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's beloved coffee brand Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), sent a shiver down the spine of the entire nation. Not only did his tragic demise leave a void in the hearts of millions of Indian coffee aficionados, but it also signaled a potentially disastrous future for the iconic brand. The company faced a mountainous debt of Rs 7,000 crore, a sum so vast it threatened to engulf CCD and mark the end of its memorable journey.

But, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of Malavika Hegde, the wife of the late VG Siddhartha. The void left by Siddhartha's demise presented an uphill struggle, but Malavika, equipped with determination, resilience, and a commitment to uphold her husband's legacy, took the reins of the beleaguered company. Stepping into her husband's shoes in December 2020, she assumed the role of CEO of CCD-parent Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) with a single-minded focus: save the brand she loved.

Dealing with the enormous debt was her first daunting task. However, her approach, marked by wisdom and courage, ensured that her strategy went beyond mere survival. Despite the external pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic and an unprecedented financial crisis, Malavika took some daring decisions, consolidating and restructuring the business operations.

One of her shrewd business strategies was to avoid raising prices of the brand's signature products - an unconventional move when drowning in debt. Instead, she focused on downsizing and streamlining the operations, closing outlets that were not turning a profit.

In addition to internal restructuring, Malavika Hegde strategically partnered with Blackstone and Shriram Credit Company to help decrease expenses and increase revenue. By 2021, her relentless efforts resulted in the company's debt shrinking , and by 2023, it had further dwindled to a manageable Rs 465 crore.

But what makes Malavika's leadership truly commendable is her empathetic approach towards her employees. As the brand battled its financial woes, she made sure to reassure the nearly 25,000-strong workforce of CCD that she would fight for the brand's survival, successfully instilling trust and confidence during an incredibly challenging time.

Malavika's journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment to her late husband's dream and a clear message that determination can indeed conquer even the most formidable obstacles. Her bold leadership has not only helped CCD significantly reduce its debt but has also preserved the legacy of VG Siddhartha, once again proving that Café Coffee Day, just like the strong brew it serves, can withstand the heat and continue to energise the nation.

Born to a political family - her father is SM Krishna, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka - Malavika's story is not just about a company's survival, but a remarkable tale of resilience, leadership, and love for a partner's legacy. Her relentless journey has reinvigorated CCD, saved thousands of jobs, and ensured that the comforting aroma of CCD's coffee continues to waft through Indian cities, offering a haven for coffee lovers, friends, and professionals alike.