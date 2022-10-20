Shiv Nadar tops the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022

Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Shiv Nadar topped the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 with an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore, reclaiming ‘India's most generous’ title.





This is the 9th consecutive year of the list's release, prepared by research firm Hurun and Edelgive Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Edelweiss group.





Hurun Research finds 15 individuals in India, who made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 over Rs 50 crore, and 43 over Rs 20 crore. The average age of philanthropists on the list is 69 years, which is two years older than last year.





“Over the last 5 years, number of donors who have given more than Rs 100 crore have grown from 2 to 15, and over Rs 50 crore have grown from 5 to 20. Considering the wealth creation potential of India and assuming that the billionaires keep up with philanthropy, I expect these numbers to at least double over the next 5 years,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.





Azim Premji, who had topped the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020, has slipped down to the second position with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore. With a donation of Rs 190 crore, India’s richest man Gautam Adani came seventh on the list.





AM Naik, 80, group chairman of Larsen & Toubro, who donated Rs 142 crore is India's most generous professional manager.





“The cohort of senior and young tech entrepreneurs holds the potential to play a crucial role in meeting the country’s social sector fund requirement. For instance, Nikhil and Nithin Kamath and Binny Bansal increased their donations by more than 100% compared to last year. Many such acts from founders of start-ups could kick the Indian philanthropy curve into a higher orbit,” Anas added.





In fact, Nikhil Kamath, 36, is the youngest philanthropist on the list.





A total of six women philanthropists feature in the list. With a donation of Rs 120 crore, Rohini Nilekani, 63, is the most generous woman philanthropist on the list. She is followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga who donated Rs 21 crore and Rs 20 crore respectively.

While education is the most favoured cause due to the pandemic, the donations toward COVID-19 relief surged by 44 times to Rs 473 crore with 75 philanthropists cumulatively donating Rs 1,233 crore.

Anas shared that sustainability as a cause received accelerated attention last year. “For instance, donations towards Environment and Sustainability increased by 46%, to Rs 193 crore, compared to last year. I believe that CSR will play a key role in India meeting sustainable development goals (SDG) by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2070.”





Based on place of residence, Mumbai led the list at 33%, followed by New Delhi, accounting for 16%, and Bengaluru at 13%.