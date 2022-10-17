Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

This social entrepreneur brings menstrual health, women’s empowerment to the forefront

By Apurva P
October 17, 2022, Updated on : Tue Oct 18 2022 13:17:31 GMT+0000
This social entrepreneur brings menstrual health, women’s empowerment to the forefront
Taboo, no more! Prachi Kaushik aims to transform rural India by promoting female entrepreneurship and raising awareness about menstrual health.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

It’s 2022, and India is still reeling under the “taboo” that’s menstruation. However, some women are not deterred. Meet Prachi Kaushik—our protagonist for today.


Prachi has long battled the stigma associated with periods, and she has been successful in creating a good narrative. And along this journey, she has enabled women to be healthy, financially independent, and become entrepreneurs in their own right.


As the founder and director of ﻿Vyomini Social Foundation﻿, a not-for-profit organisation, she aims to promote entrepreneurship among the underprivileged sections of India.


Her plan: To transform rural India by supporting female entrepreneurs and talking more about reproductive health. Her approach promotes women's independence and sharpens their marketing and commercial acumen.


With Vyomini, Prachi established the first sanitary ware incubator centre in India, teaching women how to create sanitary products. The company installs vending machines in offices and educates staff members about menstrual health.

Prachi

Prachi while conducting a workshop for women

1706 people loved this story

This school team from Kerala has made low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins using aquatic weeds

Starting Vyomini

Hailing from Jhajjar City in Haryana, Prachi says, “My parents did not have the economic status to pay my school fees. Hence, I started earning from a young age by providing tuition to young children.


“I started working on women’s empowerment at the age of 16. I joined an NGO and was involved in various women’s empowerment projects,” she shares.


After graduating from Delhi University, she worked with local NGOs and joined the Ministry of Women and Child Development, hoping to help solve the issue of access to sanitary napkins.


Frustrated by the slow progress, Prachi decided to start Vyomini. As a social worker, Prachi underwent training to understand the basics of running a business and scaling it up, besides being an entrepreneur.


She completed her entrepreneurship training under Skill India Mission at the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Noida. 

“After 10 years, I realised the two important issues for women — health and economic empowerment. If we can help them gain their economic status and health, the rest of it they can decide and do better.”

“Usually, women do not have an easy platform to grow themselves compared to men. They need to face numerous challenges to reach somewhere,” the 35-year-old entrepreneur tells SocialStory.


She aims to support women by “3As” —Awareness, Affordability, and Accessibility.

Prachi

After the Vyomini team identifies women who wish to be entrepreneurs, it understands their skill sets, gives them training, and enhances their skills to set up their businesses.


Under its Entrepreneurship Development Support (EDS), the company offers training and capacity building, market linkages, bank and government schemes linkages, and micro-enterprise development.

Vyomini has trained nearly 5,000 women under the programme and linked around 500 women to income-generating activities.

In the past two years, it has organised nearly 50 EDP workshops with self-help groups (SHGs), women’s associations, youths, prisoners released from jails, and the transgender community.


It has done so with the support of NIESBUD, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), and Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI), Haryana Rural Development Mission. Vyomini has set up a capacity-building centre at Hisar, Haryana, for SHGs under the Aajeevika Mission of the National Rural Livelihood Mission.


1909 people loved this story

[Monday Motivation] This Bengaluru man is working towards normalising talk around menstruation

Promoting healthcare

Vyomini has a reproductive health programme, which enables widespread awareness campaigns regarding menstrual health and hygiene. It also provides intensive counselling, sensitisation camps, and workshops on sustainable sanitary practices.


The team also teaches women how to manufacture and sell sanitary napkins. These, sold under Vyomini’s in-house brand called Rakshak, are affordably priced at Rs 20 for six napkins.

Vyomini

Rakshak sanitary pads kept for sale

Besides, the company helps domestic violence victims get help from good lawyers. “We also refer them to good hospitals, get them treated by good doctors, and address their social and psychological concerns. We want to help women lead a mainstream life,” shares Prachi.

According to Prachi, her company has enabled nearly 10 lakh women covered in its menstrual health management programme to use hygienic materials.

As of now, Vyomini is present in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi-NCR.


As per future plans, Prachi wishes to set up an incubation centre in every district in India, so that women can get the required training without travelling to metro cities. 


(This story was updated with additional information on Prachi Kaushik.)

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India’s first-ever flyover for animals

BYJU’S makes strong offline push with plan to launch 500 tuition centres in 2022

Horticulture helped me battle depression and gave me hope to live

Bharat Edtech Initiative aims to bridge learning divide for economically underprivileged children

Daily Capsule
Teleconsultations lose steam
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

In the shadows of illegal trade

Horticulture helped me battle depression and gave me hope to live

World Food Day: 5 heroes on a mission to eliminate hunger and poverty

From discussing the importance of giving to navigating a plumber's entrepreneurial journey; top SocialStories this week

Canon India empowers rural communities with its ‘Four Es’ sustainable development

How patient e-consent process can help doctors and evolve healthcare sector