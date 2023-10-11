TVARAN Acceleration programme, initiated by social enterprise incubator Villgro and Cisco India Cash Grant Program, has successfully concluded, according to a press release.

The programme was designed to amplify the market presence of early-stage startups led by women in the areas of renewable energy, water and waste management, and climate-smart agriculture.

At the closing event, Dr Renu Swarup, Former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, honoured the first cohort of exceptional startups. The cohort comprised startups such as Climate Sense, Green Grahi, Green Delight, MOWO Fleet, Swachha Eco Solutions, KNP Arises Green Energy, and Bharat Krushi Seva.

Left to right: Srinivas Ramanujam (CEO, Villgro), Victoria D'Souza (Swachha Eco Solutions), Shivali Sugand (Co-founder, GreenGrahi Solutions), Dr. Renu Swarup (Former Secretary, the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology), Harish Krishnan (Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & SAARC), Kirti Vaishnav (KNP Arises), Niveda Ravikumar (Co-founder, GreenDelight Innovations), Jai Bharati (Founder, MOWO Fleet)

The event spotlighted the startups’ entrepreneurial journeys and achievements and also recognised the challenges they overcame during the programme. The programme provided a valuable platform for the startups to articulate their strategies for future expansion and sustained growth, said the release.

The accelerator programme was held over a period of six months, during which the startups received access to Cisco mentors, who offered expert insights into technology and strategic planning. It also facilitated connections with market and channel partners, leveraging the extensive networks of both Villgro and Cisco to help in commercialising and scaling their ventures.

In addition, the startups were connected with potential investors and venture capitalists to secure funding for their innovative initiatives.

A financial grant of Rs 20 lakh was awarded to each startup to execute their go-to-market strategies.

According to the press release, in this period, startups expanded their operations into new geographical areas, experienced substantial revenue growth, secured investments from venture capitalists, and successfully launched commercial pilots of their products in collaboration with various businesses and channel partners.

Bharat Krushi Seva expanded to two new geographies and onboarded 400 farmers to embrace climate-smart agricultural practices. GreenGrahi Solutions is starting a commercial pilot of its insect-based fertiliser in Karnataka, in partnership with ESSMART, a B2B ecommerce platform for rural networks, through the programme. GreenDelight is launching its commercial B2B pilot with a commercial bank in Bengaluru, which has over 3,000 women employees.

Collectively, the startups have raised funding of Rs 3.05 crore in the form of grants and equity investment.

"As a technology company, we recognise the tremendous potential of digital technology and the transformative impact of data and emerging technologies. Throughout TVARAN, we observed these attributes playing a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of each startup," said Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & SAARC.

Kalyani Krishna, Manager, Gender Inclusion, Villgro, said, “Villgro has had the privilege of supporting seven women-led startups through this initiative. This programme aligns seamlessly with two of Villgro's core priorities: climate action and gender equality. Our partnership with CISCO has been invaluable, with their support playing a pivotal role in mentoring the startups within this cohort."

TVARAN received 140 applications from various regions across India. After careful evaluation, 11 startups were chosen to receive one month of dedicated support focused on go-to-market strategies and scaling.

The support included four essential masterclasses on topics such as finance for scaling, strategic value of impact data, customer understanding through design thinking, and effective pitch building.

In March this year, an expert jury evaluated the startups on their business, market readiness, role of technology, and their impact to arrive at the first cohort of seven startups.