News

CMAI partners with London-based VCMI to help stakeholders in carbon credit trading

The agreement with London-headquartered VCMI aims to guide industry players from the registration process for projects involved in the generation of carbon credits, and monitoring of projects to trading of the carbon credits generated transparently.

Press Trust of India8429 Stories
CMAI partners with London-based VCMI to help stakeholders in carbon credit trading

Sunday January 07, 2024,

1 min Read

The Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) has partnered with the global body Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity Initiative (VCMI) to help stakeholders in carbon credit trading.

The agreement with London-headquartered VCMI aims to guide industry players from the registration process for projects involved in the generation of carbon credits, and monitoring of projects to trading of the carbon credits generated in a transparent manner, CMAI said in a statement.

The partnership will seek to promote an enabling environment for high-integrity voluntary carbon market (VCMs) that attract private investment aligned with national and sub-national climate and socioeconomic policy priorities, the statement said.

As part of the agreement, CMAI and VCMI will facilitate the stakeholders in scaling up carbon finance activities across priority sectors in India.

VCMI is an international non-profit organisation, which works to enable high-integrity voluntary carbon markets (VCMs). The organisation is aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

CMAI is a strategic alliance of industry experts who work towards carbon offset solutions. It offers services like policy research and advocacy, innovative interventions, capacity building, community initiatives, and partnerships, among others.

Edited by Suman Singh

