Tamil Nadu to set up child-friendly interview halls in state prisons

The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that it plans to set up 'child-friendly' interview halls inside the state's prisons where inmates can meet their children.

It will create such spaces in nine central prisons and five special prisons for women in Tamil Nadu, the state government told a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice G Ilangovan.

The decision comes following a 2016 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Tirunelveli-based KR Raja, an advocate helping children of undertrials and convicted prisoners across the state through his organisation Global Network for Equality.

In the PIL, Raja stated that prisons are often remote and inappropriate for children, and housed gloomy interview halls with wired mesh. Raja says these intimidating structures hurt children of inmates, who are already traumatised.

Raja had suggested that these rooms could have toys and be supervised by non-uniformed staff, which would benefit the mental health of children and make these visits more engaging.

Following the PIL, a division bench of the Madras High Court comprising justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar directed the state government to submit a feasibility report on the construction of child-friendly interview halls inside central and special prisons for women.

Six years later on February 27, the Tamil Nadu government submitted a compliance report with an estimate of Rs 1.50 crore for the construction of child-friendly interview halls.

"This endeavour will undoubtedly build a deep emotional bond between the child and the imprisoned parent, making these meetings a positive reinforcement for the reformation and rehabilitation of imprisoned individuals. It will also pave the way for smooth reintegration of an inmate upon their release from the prison and ultimately reduce the reoffence rate in the country," says Raja.