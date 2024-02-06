Urban Company launches policy to support service partners facing domestic violence

Urban Company, a marketplace for on-demand home services, on Tuesday introduced a policy against gender-based violence for its service partners.

The policy, Project Nidar, aims to support the company's active service professionals across India who are experiencing or have experienced domestic violence and abuse. This will be done by creating awareness and helping them during these difficult circumstances.

“We recognise the deep and lasting psychological impact of domestic violence and abuse, and want to set up a robust support system for our service partners,” said Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO and Co-founder, of ﻿Urban Company﻿.

He further explained that women comprise about 35% of the company’s partner fleet which makes ’Project Nidar’ even more critical.

“The policy has been carefully crafted with gender experts to not only provide tangible medical and financial support but also raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse,” he added.

Through this policy, the company will offer access to counselling, legal assistance, and emergency lodging. Additionally, it will also provide them with medical support–beyond the existing Rs 1 lakh insurance cover and financial aid of up to Rs 50,000.

The company plans to release a series of videos on domestic violence, types of violence and how to report abuse. This will be available on the Urban Company partner app.

The policy has been released in partnership with the Invisible Scars Foundation, an NGO supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

“We applaud Urban Company for their courageous move with the workplace domestic violence policy and Project Nidar initiative,” said Ekta Viiveck Verma, Founder, of Invisible Scars Foundation.