India world’s 4th largest user of antimicrobials in animal feed: Report

A report released by the India Animal Fund (IAF) and philanthropic organisation Dasra noted that India is the world’s fourth-largest user of antimicrobials in animal feed, residues of which have been reported from food animal products like chicken, meat and milk.

"India is expected to contribute to the largest relative increase in the world in antimicrobial consumption, through use in livestock between 2010 and 2030," the report titled 'Our Shared Future - Securing Animal Welfare, Human Wellbeing, and Sustainability in India' noted.

It highlighted that intensive confinement is a major contributor to antibiotic resistance, particularly in developing countries. Eggs harvested in poor, unsanitary environments are showing an increased resistance to multiple antibiotics, some of which are critically important medicines, the report added.

The report underscored the role of animal welfare in areas of public health, labour welfare, and climate resilience by reviewing critical segments of animal use in India: farmed animals, working animals, community animals, and animals used for testing and experimentation. It also identified significant gaps in welfare practices on the ground and the challenges in implementing effective welfare measures.

With over 4 billion animals—including bovines and birds—comprising the farm sector in India, animals in factory farms are often deprived of any food and water for long durations that sometimes span days while being transported, according to the report.

It added that animals in factory farms are often deprived of any food and water for long durations that sometimes span across days while being transported. It found that 59% of dairies in India have animals suffering from illness and injury; 56% of dairy farmers allow the milking of sick animals, and 47% of dairy farms use illegal oxytocin, which is strictly prohibited under Section 12 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“The compelling findings of this report illustrate that prioritising animal welfare is not just an ethical imperative but a cornerstone of sustainable development. As we face increasing environmental and health challenges, the integration of robust animal welfare regulations and practices becomes crucial for the future of our nation,” says Parag Agarwal, Founder, India Animal Fund.