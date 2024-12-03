The world faces a growing need for assistive technology. According to a 2019 report by UNICEF and WHO, approximately 2.5 billion people require assistive products to lead independent lives. This figure is projected to rise to 3.5 billion by 2050, making accessibility a global priority.

Yet, in India, access to assistive technology is alarmingly low, with some regions reporting as little as 3%. With only 29% of people with disabilities owning assistive devices, the unmet demand highlights a critical challenge.

Yet, amidst these challenges, India is taking significant steps to make assistive technology more affordable and accessible, transforming the lives of millions.

Government initiatives such as the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP) scheme have played a crucial role in bridging this gap. Operational since 1981, the scheme has distributed essential aids like wheelchairs, prosthetics, and hearing devices, including cochlear implants for children with hearing impairments.

Similarly, the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), launched in 2015, has focused on creating a barrier-free environment by addressing accessibility in infrastructure, transportation, and information systems. These efforts underscore the government’s commitment to building a more inclusive India.

However, local manufacturing of assistive technology can play a significant role in addressing the needs of millions without access to them. India’s industrial potential and focus on cost-effective innovation have paved the way for affordable, high-quality solutions tailored to the unique needs of its population.

For instance, the development of smart glasses for the visually impaired, priced under Rs 20,000, showcases India’s ability to combine affordability with innovation. Locally manufactured all-terrain wheelchairs and customised prosthetics, designed for rugged Indian terrains, are making mobility a reality for thousands who previously had no options.

Consider the story of a farmer who, after a spinal cord injury, regained his livelihood with the help of a locally made knee-ankle-foot orthosis (KAFO). The device enabled him to walk with elbow crutches and independently manage his agricultural work.

Another example is a paraplegic professional whose customised wheelchair, designed and produced in India, not only allowed her to commute to work but also empowered her to achieve her career aspirations. These are not isolated cases; they represent a growing movement where affordable assistive devices are enabling individuals to lead independent, dignified lives.

Local manufacturing does more than just lower costs. It drives economic growth by creating jobs, boosting the domestic industry, and fostering innovation that aligns with the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

This approach ensures that the solutions developed are contextually relevant, addressing the diverse needs of India’s population. Innovations like cerebral palsy chairs and toilet accessibility systems reflect a deep understanding of local challenges, offering practical, affordable solutions that genuinely change lives.

Despite these advancements, challenges persist. Many regions still lack adequate awareness about the availability and benefits of assistive technology.

Distribution networks for assistive devices, especially in rural areas, remain underdeveloped, limiting the reach of even the most affordable solutions. These issues highlight the urgent need for a cohesive national strategy. A countrywide accessibility audit could be a critical step in identifying gaps and directing resources where they are most needed, ensuring that no individual is left behind.

India’s journey toward making assistive technology affordable and accessible is a story of progress, innovation, and resilience. By prioritising local manufacturing and aligning policies with the needs of its people, the country is not only changing lives but also setting an example for the world.

With sustained efforts and a focus on equitable distribution, India has the potential to lead a global movement in assistive technology, transforming lives and enabling millions to live with greater independence and opportunity.

(Dr Senthil NS Kumar is CEO of Association of People with Disability (APD))

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)