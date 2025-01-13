Amazon unveils new village development projects in Telangana

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India on Monday unveiled a series of community development projects in Meerkhanpet village in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. They included a public park, a Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifier system, and refurbished buildings for a health sub-centre and a self-help group (SHG) resource centre.

The projects were inaugurated by Telangana MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy, alongside AWS executives such as Sergio Loureiro, Vice President of Global Data Center Operations, and Saji PK, Director of Data Center Operations for Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The initiatives were implemented in collaboration with the non-profit organisation SEARCH, as part of Amazon’s ongoing efforts to benefit local communities.

Highlighting Amazon’s role in empowering communities, Reddy said, “Corporates are key stakeholders in fostering economic growth and improving quality of life. Amazon’s consistent commitment has had a tangible positive impact in Telangana.”

The new public park, situated on village panchayat land, features an open gym, a children’s play area, and a jogging track. The RO water purifier system provides drinking water via an automated dispensing machine, reducing reliance on external vendors.

The refurbished health sub-centre now includes a consultation room, an in-patient facility for short-term treatments, and a larger waiting area. The upgraded SHG resource centre offers a spacious meeting hall, storage facilities, and new washrooms, aiming to be a hub for entrepreneurial activities and collaboration for local women.

In addition, Amazon has installed solar streetlights and undertaken avenue plantations along village roads. These initiatives build upon earlier projects in Meerkhanpet, including the establishment of a community library, renovation of the Zilla Parishad High School, and launch of the Think Big Space to promote STEM education in 2022.

These efforts are part of Amazon’s broader investment in Rangareddy district, which includes improving schools, healthcare centres, and public infrastructure in several villages.