Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts introduces first-of-its-kind blockchain technology in Abu Dhabi

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 08:18:19 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts introduces first-of-its-kind blockchain technology in Abu Dhabi
The blockchain solution will result in substantial time and cost savings for parties in the enforcement of commercial judgements.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts announced the first-ever blockchain technology for the global enforcement of commercial judgement at the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival on the occasion of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, as reported by Zawya.


The blockchain solution will result in substantial time and cost savings for parties in the enforcement of their commercial judgements. Secure, immutable judgements will be immediately available to parties and enforcing courts, via ADGM’s website, an API, or directly on the blockchain for member courts. Parties will no longer need to wait for a certified copy of the judgement to start the process in the enforcing jurisdiction.


Commenting on this development, Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and CEO of ADGM Courts, said, “Our vision has always been to massively transform the delivery of judicial services through technology. Our focus has now turned to enforcement to respond to the pressing needs of the international business community and to drive sustainable change for the justice sector. This trailblazing introduction of blockchain technology for commercial courts underscores ADGM and ADGM Courts’ reputation as leaders in the digitisation of justice."


Abu Dhabi Global Market is the international financial centre of UAE's capital city. Launched in October 2015, it governs the entire Al Maryah Island, which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With its fleet of electric vehicles, can BluSmart solve commuting woes?

Funding winter, a fantastic time to build: Anand Chandrasekaran

How Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities are contributing to India’s startup boom

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Daily Capsule
Hail an EV for your daily commute
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘As a country, we are progressing towards a greener and cleaner future’—15 quotes on India business opportunities

How Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities are contributing to India’s startup boom

Hail an EV for your daily commute

Lights, camera, action: TVF’s journey from a YouTube channel to a movie studio

Machine Learning-based digital marketing tools to streamline ops

Key trends shaping the nutraceuticals industry in India