Crypto exchange Coinbase's chief product officer steps down

By Prathiksha BU
November 03, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 03 2022 14:18:16 GMT+0000
Crypto exchange Coinbase's chief product officer steps down
Surojit Chatterjee’s departure as Coinbase's chief product officer will be effective from November 30, and he will continue to serve as an adviser till February 3, 2023.
Crypto exchange Coinbase's Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee has stepped down from the post as the firm restructures its product, engineering, and design teams.


Surojit Chatterjee took to Twitter confirm the announcement, saying: "Although this is certainly the end of a chapter, I’m looking forward to continuing to help ﻿Coinbase﻿ grow by serving as an adviser to the company’s Co-founder and CEO, Brian Armstrong. "


Surojit Chatterjee joined Coinbase Global as chief product manager in February 2020. Bloomberg reported that his departure will be effective from November 30, and he will continue to serve as an adviser till February 3, 2023.


Surojit added that over the last three years Coinbase has expanded its offerings "Our product and engineering teams increased assets on the platform by ~7X, increased MTUs by 8X. Today, our users can access hundreds of assets (we list 200+ assets on our exchange and allow users to access far more through DEX-es). Our users can send and receive crypto, earn rewards, and even use it to pay anyone with their crypto-backed debit card," he stated in a LinkedIn post.


Prior to this, Surojit worked for Google and FlipKart. He had worked on mobile advertising and was responsible for the launch of Google Shopping in India. 

Edited by Teja Lele

