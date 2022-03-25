Coinbase Ventures, the venture capital arm of crypto-exchange ﻿Coinbase﻿, on Friday, announced its partnership with Indian incubator, Buidlers Tribe, to launch a Startup Pitch Session to support India's emerging Web3 ecosystem.

Indian Web3 startups can now register and submit their pitches. On April 8, the top 5 shortlisted enterprises will present live in front of an acclaimed panel of professionals from Coinbase Ventures and Buidlers Tribe including VP of Coinbase Shan Aggarwal; Surojit Chatterjee, Chief Product Officer of Coinbase; Justin Mart , Chief Crypto Advisor; Raghu Mohan, Co-founder of Buidlers Tribe; and Pareen Lathia Co-founder, Buidlers Tribe and many more.

The panelists will assist the startups and share their valuable insights.

Shan Aggarwal, VP of Coinbase said “At Coinbase, we are extremely excited about Web3 innovation happening in India and look forward to continuing our ongoing support of the Indian crypto/Web3 ecosystem.

"The Web3 community in India is quickly becoming a global force, and with our initiative with Buidlers Tribe, we are demonstrating our commitment to fostering this talent,” he added.

Pareen Lathia, Co-founder of Buidlers Tribe said “Buidlers Tribe’s aim has always been to support Web3 innovation in all its forms and give the innovators the right platform. This partnership with Coinbase Ventures is a step in this direction. We are glad that Coinbase Ventures has made a commitment the Indian Web3 ecosystem and to support and foster innovation among these startups. India has been at the forefront of the Web3 boom globally and has been bullish on the potential of this technology.

He further said, "We see a huge influx of global Web3 players recognizing this potential of the Indian developer ecosystem and are incredibly proud to stand with our fellow Web3 pioneers. We look forward to interesting projects that are building a sustainable decentralized space for all.”

The winners will receive up to $1 million from Coinbase Ventures, and selected founders will receive up to $25K in grants from Belief DAO, as well as mentorship support.

Belief DAO is a grants programme that offers awards ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. It assists founders, developers, and companies in achieving their short-term objectives.

