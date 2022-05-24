Wirex, Polygon partner to launch digital payment for Indian crypto users

Global crypto payment platform ﻿Wirex﻿ on Tuesday announced its partnership with Ethereum scaling solution Polygon to launch a new payment option for Indian users.

The company has introduced top-up features on its non-custodial wallet, with which it claims to make the digital economy more accessible for over one billion people in India.

Launched in 2014 by co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, crypto payment platform Wirex offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy, and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on its centralised mobile app.

The startup enables quick crypto transfer options for users, and its native Wirex Wallet serves as a non-custodial wallet connecting users with DeFi (decentralised finance) services.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-founder of Wirex, said, “Having already gained a global reputation for innovation, we’ve released the Wirex Wallet to enable mainstream users to benefit from DeFi. Extending the features and functionality for customers in India is the next step in this."

Antoni Martin, Enterprise Lead, Polygon, said, “Wirex continues to add new features and functionality to its user-focused platform, and its expansion of payment methods will add to its work in onboarding new users as seamlessly as possible. Polygon is delighted to be a part of these efforts, and we hope we can do our part for the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies around the world.”

Wirex Wallet enables Indian users to purchase crypto such as MATIC, BTC, and DOGE through mobile payment and bank transfer. This comes in addition to debit and credit and Apple and Google Pay options already available.

The feature allows direct on-ramp and claims it will help users save large amounts of time, effort, and gas fees without the need to exchange on other platforms.

Earlier, the firm had launched its native utility token, WXT, and introduced a crypto reward programme.