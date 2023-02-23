Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ex Nazara CEO's Web3 gaming startup Kratos Studio raises Rs 160 Cr in seed funding, acquires IndiGG

By Pooja Malik
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 06:50:44 GMT+0000
Ex Nazara CEO's Web3 gaming startup Kratos Studio raises Rs 160 Cr in seed funding, acquires IndiGG
The startup plans to infuse capital to build distribution rails in emerging markets for global Web3 games.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Former ﻿Nazara Technologies﻿ CEO Manish Agarwal and angel investor Ishank Gupta have raised Rs 160 crore for their new Web3 gaming venture, Kratos Studios, at a valuation of Rs 1,200 crore.

The funding round was led by Accel Partners, with participation from investors including Prosus Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Courtside Ventures, Nazara, and others.

The startup plans to infuse capital to build distribution rails in emerging markets for global Web3 games.

"We are providing the 500 million or more South Asian gamers an opportunity to leverage their time and skill to become creators of digital goods on the blockchain for global games. This will enable South Asia to transform into a digital goods’ factory for the gaming world," Agarwal said in a statement.

Nazara Technologies has also invested in this round with an intent to collaborate with IndiGG on the Web3 front.

IndiGG is a blockchain-based gaming community (DAO) that is building distribution rails in emerging markets for global Web3 games. It will invest in the most promising Web3 games across the world.

IndiGG acquistion

Apart from fundraising, Kratos Studios has also acquired Polygon Lab-backed IndiGG via a token swap. Following the acquisition, existing INDI token holders will be swapped to new tokens at the time of the Token Generation Event for the new token. Until such time, the INDI token will continue to trade on existing exchanges.

"The IndiGG stack will partner with existing gaming micro-communities in South Asia, both on-ground and online, as sub-DAOs in the IndiGG ecosystem. These micro-communities will facilitate explosive community growth for global Web3 games," Gupta said.

ALSO READ
Edtech startup AdmitKard raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A from GSV Ventures, others

According to the startup, both co-founders will continue to collaborate closely with Polygon's co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and Yield Guild Games' (YGG) co-founder Gabby Dizon to create the world's first gaming DAO.

"Blockchain can fundamentally transform gaming and accelerate the growth in emerging markets. We believe that this team is the best suited to unlock this value for gamers. We are committed to building a vibrant gaming ecosystem alongside IndiGG," Subrata Mitra, Partner at Accel, added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU’S considering closing down WhiteHat Jr

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital

Travel now pay later: This is how SanKash makes travelling easy and affordable to all

Ekart takes a shot at serving third-party businesses, again

Daily Capsule
Market volatility hits Upstox' growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 23, 2023)

No hikes for senior leadership roles at Flipkart: Report

Ekart takes a shot at serving third-party businesses, again

BYJU’S considering closing down WhiteHat Jr