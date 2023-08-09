Google, Polygon partner with ChainCode Consulting and India Blockchain Forum to launch SutR Sandbox

ChainCode Consulting (CCL) along with India Blockchain Forum, ﻿Google﻿, and ﻿Polygon﻿ have launched SutR Sandbox. This sandbox will enable multiple stakeholders like government bodies, enterprises, educational institutes, and innovators to test, develop, and deploy decentralised applications.

"SutR Sandbox is an integral part of CCL's and India Blockchain Forum's (IBF) commitment to fast-track the adoption of blockchain and Web3 technologies across a broad spectrum of industries and public sectors," the companies said in a statement.

The SutR Sandbox comes pre-built with decentralised applications (DApps) that can be used for multiple purposes, it added. "With this Sandox, we intend to maximise our efforts of creating more

secure and transparent solutions, eradicating the intricacies of manipulated and monopolised

systems," said Alok Gupta, CEO of ChainCode Consulting.

Inside India's first regulatory sandbox for Web3 startups

Key objectives of the Sandbox

As per CCL, there are a few key objectives of the Sandbox, with one of them being its use as an educational tool, particularly as a practical platform for students and researchers to experiment with Web3 and blockchain tech.

Government bodies and enterprises could also stand to benefit from SutR by using its enterprise-grade security and scalability features to improve their services to the public, besides enhancing their own digital transformations.

As for startups and developers, it will serve as a resource to test and deploy DApps before releasing them in the real world, thereby significantly reducing costs associated with these processes.

Google Cloud will provide a hierarchical structure for managing resources and policies within the Google Cloud Platform along with a streamlined approach to access controls, financial oversight, and resource

allocation, the companies said.

In February this year, Telangana launched a Web3 regulatory sandbox for selected blockchain startups to test their solutions in a controlled environment.