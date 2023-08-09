Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Latest

Google, Polygon partner with ChainCode Consulting and India Blockchain Forum to launch SutR Sandbox

This sandbox will enable multiple stakeholders like the government bodies, enterprises, educational institutes, and innovators to test, develop, and deploy decentralised applications.

Team YS14223 Stories
Google, Polygon partner with ChainCode Consulting and India Blockchain Forum to launch SutR Sandbox

Wednesday August 09, 2023,

2 min Read

ChainCode Consulting (CCL) along with India Blockchain Forum, ﻿Google﻿, and ﻿Polygon﻿ have launched SutR Sandbox. This sandbox will enable multiple stakeholders like government bodies, enterprises, educational institutes, and innovators to test, develop, and deploy decentralised applications.

"SutR Sandbox is an integral part of CCL's and India Blockchain Forum's (IBF) commitment to fast-track the adoption of blockchain and Web3 technologies across a broad spectrum of industries and public sectors," the companies said in a statement.

The SutR Sandbox comes pre-built with decentralised applications (DApps) that can be used for multiple purposes, it added. "With this Sandox, we intend to maximise our efforts of creating more

secure and transparent solutions, eradicating the intricacies of manipulated and monopolised

systems," said Alok Gupta, CEO of ChainCode Consulting.

1172 people found this interesting

Inside India’s first regulatory sandbox for Web3 startups

Key objectives of the Sandbox

As per CCL, there are a few key objectives of the Sandbox, with one of them being its use as an educational tool, particularly as a practical platform for students and researchers to experiment with Web3 and blockchain tech.

Government bodies and enterprises could also stand to benefit from SutR by using its enterprise-grade security and scalability features to improve their services to the public, besides enhancing their own digital transformations.

As for startups and developers, it will serve as a resource to test and deploy DApps before releasing them in the real world, thereby significantly reducing costs associated with these processes.

Google Cloud will provide a hierarchical structure for managing resources and policies within the Google Cloud Platform along with a streamlined approach to access controls, financial oversight, and resource

allocation, the companies said.

In February this year, Telangana launched a Web3 regulatory sandbox for selected blockchain startups to test their solutions in a controlled environment.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5