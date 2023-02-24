Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

A look inside India's first Web3 regulatory sandbox, Manish Agarwal's acquisition of IndiGG

By Rishabh Mansur
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 26 2023 12:45:33 GMT+0000
A look inside India's first Web3 regulatory sandbox, Manish Agarwal's acquisition of IndiGG
Read about this week's developments, news, and trends in the Web3 ecosystem.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s first Web3 regulatory sandbox

Current crypto regulations in India have led to founders leaving the country, value flowing out from the nation, and the domestic market for Web3 remaining largely untapped.

To address this, Telangana recently launched a Web3 regulatory sandbox for selected blockchain startups to test their solutions in a controlled environment. 

The companies can also receive support in the form of mentorship, regulatory compliance, and collaboration with key ecosystem stakeholders.

The sandbox is bringing together central bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) to collaborate with Web3 startups at the state level.

It focuses on startups with solutions that could potentially have a significant impact on society, businesses, or the government.

The startups in the first cohort are ﻿Dygnify﻿, ﻿SpotSpreads﻿, ﻿Renai﻿, ﻿EquiDEI﻿, ﻿Finclus﻿, ﻿Rariko﻿, ﻿Zoth﻿, and ﻿Rightsfually﻿.

Ex-Nazara CEO Manish Agarwal forays into Web3 gaming

﻿Kratos Studio﻿, founded by ex-Nazara CEO Manish Agarwal, has forayed into Web3 gaming after raising Rs 160 crore. It has also acquired gaming venture IndiGG.

Kratos Studios has added Accel Partners, Prosus Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Courtside Ventures, and Nazara to its cap table, and is valued at Rs 1,200 crore.

Angel Investor Ishank Gupta has joined Manish Agarwal as co-founder at Kratos, and together, the duo plan to provide South Asian gamers an opportunity to leverage their time and skill to become creators of digital goods on the blockchain.

“This will enable South Asia to transform into a digital goods’ factory for the gaming world," Agarwal said.

The co-founders will continue to collaborate closely with Polygon Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and Yield Guild Games' (YGG) co-founder Gabby Dizon to create the world's first gaming DAO.

WazirX shuts NFT marketplace

Indian cryptocurrency exchange ﻿﻿WazirX﻿﻿, which launched its NFT marketplace in June 2021, has “sunsetted” it, it said, adding that the marketplace did not gain much traction.

“We are proud to have launched India's first NFT Marketplace in June 2021, which showcased the work of many creators. Unfortunately, it did not gain much traction," said the crypto exchange.

WazirX NFT Marketplace's users can continue to hold their NFTs in their wallets, and these can be sold in other marketplaces such as OpenSea.

Vishakha Singh, who led the marketplace as its co-founder and VP, exited from the entity in September last year. She then went on to consult for the Web3 app Coto.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Zomato seeks higher commission from restaurants as food delivery business slows

Success is a continuous journey: 25 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs, leaders

Charting the course for inclusive fintech in India: All you need to know about the Bharat Inclusion Summit

Daily Capsule
Funding match made in the cloud
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

UIDAI rolls out security mechanism for fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication

Edtech firms PhysicsWallah, Utkarsh Classes form joint venture

Fabindia withdraws $482M IPO amid uncertain market conditions

Success is a continuous journey: 25 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs, leaders