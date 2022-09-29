Menu
JetSynthesys acquires Metaphy Labs to facilitate metaverse-as-a-service experience

By Prathiksha BU
September 29, 2022, Updated on : Thu Sep 29 2022 12:00:32 GMT+0000
JetSynthesys acquires Metaphy Labs to facilitate metaverse-as-a-service experience
With the acquisition of Metaphy Labs, JetSynthesys intends to facilitate ‘metaverse as a service’ (MAAS) to brands. This would help brands build their own virtual worlds, replete with meta commerce and a wide range of customisable immersive user experiences.
New-age digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys on Thursday, announced the acquisition of Metaphy Labs, an end-to-end solution provider that helps brands create their own metaverse.


With the acquisition of Metaphy Labs, JetSynthesys intends to facilitate ‘metaverse as a service’ (MAAS) to brands. This would help brands build their own virtual worlds, replete with meta commerce and a wide range of customisable immersive user experiences.


JetSynthesys was launched in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani. The firm focusses on three key sectors including gaming and esports, digital entertainment, wellness and livelihoods. The firm is known for its advanced capabilities in AI/ML, AR/VR/XR.


In a conversation with The Decrypting Story Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, said, “With Metaphy Labs, we will be providing metaverse as a service to large companies both in India and globally. This will also give rise to multiple opportunities to businesses as it will bring about different ways of monetisation and commerce. As part of offering immersive experiences that help bring people together, companies can use Metaverse-as-a-Service to build their Metaverse campuses using standard protocols. Similarly, with Metaphy Labs, we will position ourselves as a platform for brands to create their immersive experiences and improve their connected userbase."


Talking about the JetSynthesys’ metaverse strategy, Rajan added "We will now look at how we can use MAAS not only for Jetverse but also to the world, and this acquisition was our first step in this strategy. We now have a majority stake in Metaphy Labs, but the team will continue to operate in its capacity."


JetSynthesys is backed by industry heavyweights including Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

