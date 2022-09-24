Nomura Holdings names its digital asset company as Laser Digital

Global financial services group Nomura Holdings, Inc. has named its new digital assets business ‘Laser Digital’ and incorporated the holding company Laser Digital Holdings AG in Switzerland.





Nomura's operations span 30 countries and regions. The company services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates, and governments through its three business divisions: retail, wholesale (global markets and investment Banking), and investment management.





Building on Nomura’s expertise in institutional investor businesses and global client base, Laser Digital will provide new value in the area of digital assets to its clients.





Laser Digital will be run by Steven Ashley as Chairman and Jez Mohideen as CEO. The company is expected to soon announce new services and product lines as it moves ahead with the staged launch of the business. The company will focus on three core areas: Secondary Trading, Venture Capital and Investor Products.





The first product to launch will be Laser Venture Capital, which will invest in companies in the digital ecosystem, with a focus on Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Centralized Finance (CeFi), Web3 and Blockchain infrastructure.





Kentaro Okuda, Nomura Holdings, Inc., President and Group CEO, said: “Staying at the forefront of digital innovation is a key priority for Nomura. This is why, alongside our efforts to diversify our business, we announced earlier this year that Nomura would be setting up a new subsidiary focused on digital assets."