Top 7 luxury brands Reliance Retail introduced in India

Reliance Retail is revolutionizing India's retail landscape by introducing a remarkable array of luxury and premium brands to the market. As consumer demand for high-end products continues to surge, Reliance has strategically curated a selection of top international brands, making luxury shopping more accessible than ever for Indian consumers. This bold move not only highlights Reliance Retail's commitment to enhancing the shopping experience but also positions it as a key player in the burgeoning luxury retail sector in India.

From iconic fashion houses to renowned beauty brands, let's dive into the seven must-know luxury brands that are now making their mark through Reliance Retail.

Top 7 international brands under Reliance Retail

1. Valentino

Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino entered India's market after signing a long-term distribution agreement with Reliance Retail in 2022. Known for its elegant and glamorous designs that exude luxury and sophistication, their first boutique was opened in Delhi's DLF Emporio.

From womenswear and menswear to stylish accessories, Versace offers a wide range of products that cater to the fashion-forward audience. Recently, Reliance-backed Jio World Plaza also opened a Valentino boutique in Mumbai.

2. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is a British retail giant known for its high-quality clothing and home products. In 2008, Reliance Retail brought this beloved brand to India through a joint venture where M&S holds 51% of the shares while Reliance owns 49%.

With over 100 stores spread across 39 cities, Marks & Spencer offers trendy, fashionable clothing, beauty products, and homeware. However, the firm has not expanded its food division in India. Previously, Marks & Spencer operated in India through a franchise model with Planet Retail before switching to the joint venture with Reliance.

3. Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani is known for Italian luxury and timeless elegance. Since 2008, Reliance Retail and Armani have nurtured a strong partnership, bringing the iconic Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, and EA7 brands to India.

The latest addition to this collaboration is the exquisite Michelin-starred Armani/Caffe, at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. At Armani/Caffe, guests can savour a delightful array of classic Italian dishes, and indulge in a premium range of coffee offerings.

4. GAP

GAP is a classic American brand known for its casual and comfortable clothing for men, women, and kids. In 2022, GAP teamed up with Reliance Retail for a long-term franchise deal to bring its fashion to India.

Fast forward to today, there are 100+ shop-in stores and 20 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across the country. Interestingly, these stores offer a high-tech shopping experience through smart trial rooms, express check-out, etc.

5. Hamleys

Hamleys is a British toy retailer that has been delighting children of all ages for over 260 years. With a wide range of toys, games, and activities, Hamleys offers endless entertainment for kids. In 2019, Reliance Retail completed its full acquisition of the international toy brand. Since then, Hamleys has seen significant growth, expanding to 36 cities and establishing over 100 stores in India.

6. Sephora

Sephora is a beauty haven that offers a wide range of skincare, makeup, beauty tools and haircare products from top brands around the world. Their journey in India began in 2012, and in 2023, Arvind Fashions handed over the Sephora India business to Reliance Retail.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Ltd took over the operations of this beauty brand managing 26 stores across 13 cities.

7. Burberry

The renowned British brand Burberry is celebrated for its iconic trench coats, heritage prints, and luxurious accessories. Reliance Retail recently announced a partnership with Burberry, aiming to introduce international brands to the Indian market.

However, specific details of this collaboration have not been disclosed. It is important to note that Burberry is not a newcomer to India, having established a joint venture with Genesis Colors, an Indian fashion retailer, in 2009.

The bottom line

Reliance Retail has brought top global brands to India. From fashion and beauty to toys and home products, Mukesh Ambani-owned RBL has opened doors for several luxury and high-end internationally loved brands for Indian consumers.