Latest

Polygon Labs elevates Marc Boiron to CEO, President Ryan Wyatt to assume advisory position

Rebecca Rettig, who joined Polygon in February as the Chief Policy Officer, will be assuming the additional position of CLO.

Team YS14106 Stories
Polygon Labs elevates Marc Boiron to CEO, President Ryan Wyatt to assume advisory position

Saturday July 08, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Polygon﻿ Labs has promoted its Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Marc Boiron as the new CEO, while President Ryan Wyatt, who will be leaving at the end of this month, will transition into an advisory role.

“Proud to start as CEO role at @0xPolygonLabs, reporting to the founders & leaning into our stellar eng roots. It's a privilege to serve the community & company as the Polygon 2.0 era begins!” Boiron wrote in a tweet.

Boiron will work closely with Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Wyatt said in a tweet. “For me, I'll be advising Polygon, investing, & staying in the industry! More to come later,” he added.

Rebecca Rettig, who joined Polygon in February as the Chief Policy Officer, will assume the additional position of CLO.

“It's a true privilege to be able to lead & work with the incredibly talented legal team here while continuing the critically important policy work we have been doing,” Rettig tweeted.

The management changes coincide with Polygon's ongoing rebranding efforts as it enters the next phase of its corporate development, referred to as Polygon 2.0. Last week, the company’s engineering teams shared a proposed architecture for Polygon 2.0.

According to the company, similar to how the Internet provides a flexible and unified platform for accessing information, Polygon 2.0 serves as an elastically scalable and unified environment for accessing value, representing the Value Layer of the Internet.

