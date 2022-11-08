Over the weekend, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX became the subject of insolvency rumours after its competitor Binance announced plans to liquidate its entire holdings of FTX's native FTT tokens.





Changpeng Zhao, CEO of ﻿Binance﻿, took to Twitter and said the decision to liquidate FTT tokens was “post-exit risk management, learning from Luna,” a reference to the collapse of the Terra-LUNA stablecoin ecosystem that wiped almost $60 billion off the market. However, he stressed that the move was not against his competitor.

Liquidating our FTT is just post-exit risk management, learning from LUNA. We gave support before, but we won't pretend to make love after divorce. We are not against anyone. But we won't support people who lobby against other industry players behind their backs. Onwards. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 6, 2022

Post the tweet, ﻿FTX﻿ experienced an increase in withdrawals on Sunday, as speculation mounted. Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to address the issues. He tweeted, "Assets are fine. We don't invest client assets (even in treasuries). We have been processing all withdrawals and will continue to be."

1) A competitor is trying to go after us with false rumors.



FTX is fine. Assets are fine.



Details: — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 7, 2022

Further, in a series of tweets, FTX clarified on the stablecoin redemptions, "Banks are closed for the weekend, though USD stablecoin creations/redemptions might be slower until wires clear tomorrow, especially for some coins/chains."

3: Stablecoins: processing. Banks are closed for the weekend, though; USD <> stablecoin creations/redemptions might be slower until wires clear tomorrow, especially for some coins/chains. — FTX (@FTX_Official) November 7, 2022

However, later, Binance CEO denied that his company’s announcement was part of conspiracy against FTX or that he’s in a “fight” with its CEO and clarified that he was back to building.





Everyone wants more transparency in our industry, right? My tweets were simple. There were questions about a large ($580m) FTT deposit to Binance, and we were transparent about the fact that we are closing our FTT position. 2/4 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 7, 2022

Since the speculation, as per CoinMarketCap data, FTT token is down nearly 25.82%, while Binance has seen an inflow of $411 million in stablecoins over the last week.