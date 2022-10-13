Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Uniswap Labs raises $165M to 'bring Web3 to everyone'

By Rishabh Mansur
October 13, 2022, Updated on : Thu Oct 13 2022 16:43:06 GMT+0000
Uniswap Labs raises $165M to 'bring Web3 to everyone'
The Series B round was led by Polychain Capital, along with participation from longtime investors—a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Uniswap Labs, the creator of ﻿Uniswap﻿ (a leading decentralised exchange for trading and automated liquidity provision on Ethereum), today announced it has raised $165 million in Series B funding to "bring Web3 to everyone."


The round is led by Polychain Capital, along with participation from longtime investors—a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant.

1790 people found this interesting

What is Uniswap? Here are the basics of the most popular decentralised exchange (DEX)

What is Uniswap?

Uniswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) running on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to swap cryptocurrency tokens in a decentralised manner.


Traders can swap Ethereum tokens and Ethereum-based tokens on Uniswap without trusting any party with their funds. Users can also lend their tokens to Uniswap’s liquidity pools and earn fees in exchange.


Currently, Uniswap V3 supports over 45% of the total global decentralised exchange trading volume, as per data from DeFiLlama and CoinMarketCap, making it the market leader in the DEX segment.

More about the fundraise

Earlier this month, it was reported the New York-headquartered firm was in talks with investors to raise $100 million capital at a valuation of $1 billion. As per a TechCrunch report, the $165 million fundraise values Uniswap at $1.66 billion.


In a blog confirming the news, Uniswap Founder and CEO Hayden Adams said,


"As Uniswap Labs focuses on products, a much broader ecosystem continues to grow and thrive beyond what any one company can do on their own. As an example, the governance community recently voted to create the Uniswap Foundation, which will contribute to the Protocol’s decentralized development and give at least $60 million in grants to community projects over the next few years.:


He added that when he built the Uniswap Protocol in 2018, it was an experiment to see if he could create a product that was transparent, secure, and accessible.

"Since then, it has grown and evolved in ways I never imagined. It’s supported $1.2 trillion in trading volume to date and has become critical public infrastructure for exchanging digital value," he added.

Earlier this year, in April, Uniswap Labs launched UniSwap Labs Ventures—focusing on investing in Web3 startups developing consumer-facing apps, developer tools, and blockchain infrastructure.


Uniswap joined a growing number of crypto-native businesses that are now formally committing funds to invest in other startups in the sector, such as DeFi protocol Cake and cryptocurrency exchange FTX.


Uniswap has also invested in 11 firms including Tenderly, LayerZero, MakerDAO, Aave, Compound Protocol, and PartyDAO.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Customer retention strategy: The key to a successful and scalable D2C business

Zoomcar to publicly list through a merger with Innovative International Acquisition Corp

Click and share: The Premagic way to send photographs to clients

Invest in resilient data management systems to improve innovation and overall business performance

Daily Capsule
Dunzo’s plans to scale B2B vertical
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ather Energy installs 500+ fast charging points across India

Leading from the front with a never-say-die attitude, HSBC’s Aparna Kumar is raring to go

Zoomcar to publicly list through a merger with Innovative International Acquisition Corp

Government's healthcare effort can prevent emergence of destructive monopolies: NHA CEO

Netflix to launch cheaper subscription with ads next month

Dunzo’s plans to scale B2B vertical