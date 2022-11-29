Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Web3 game discovery and wallet app Glip raises $2.5M

By Sujata Sangwan
November 29, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 01 2022 03:37:34 GMT+0000
Web3 game discovery and wallet app Glip raises $2.5M
Bengaluru-based Glip will be deploying the funds to expand its 10-member team, launch new product features, and grow its community globally.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based startup ﻿Glip﻿, which offers a global Web3 game discovery and wallet app, has raised $2.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Hashed Emergent, with participation from Beenext and existing investor Prime Venture Partners.


Glip aims to bring millions of gamers to Web3 and continues to onboard Web3 games like Axie Infinity, League of Kingdoms, and KOF Arena by Netmarble to boost user acquisition and engagement.


The startup will be deploying the funds to expand its 10-member team, launch new product features, and grow its community globally. In addition, it maintains a zero-marketing-burn strategy to remain lean.


Tak Lee, Managing Partner, Hashed Emergent said,

"Currently, there are two major challenges in Web3 gaming—lack of distribution channels and complex user onboarding. The team at Glip has built a seamless platform to solve for both. We are impressed by the team's agility, foresight and speed of execution, and are excited to partner with them on their journey to build the 'Steam' equivalent for Web3 games." 
ALSO READ
[Funding roundup] LimeChat, EximPe, Glip, iTribe, HBox, Laurik, Myraah raise early-stage deals

CEO and Co-founder Parth Choudhary said, "With $10 billion already deployed, Web3 games are increasing rapidly and getting better by the day, but they are all struggling with user acquisition on Web2 platforms. Our mission is to build the world's largest Web3 gamer platform."


Glip offers a live platform with over two million active users, according to the startup. Although the team is India-based, it caters to a global audience. To date, the Web3 startup has secured $6 million in funding through various rounds. Its seed round noted participation from Prime Venture Partners, Better Capital, iSeed, and various angel investors.


The startup’s Android app has over seven million downloads across India, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. It offers gamers new Web3 games and tutorials, along with tournaments and quests. Users also get a social login, non-custodial, multi-chain, and gasless wallet as soon as they log in to the app.


Ishan Shrivastava, COO and Co-founder of Glip, added, "We have a pipeline of 100+ games across the world including top publishers. They are all excited by Web3 adoption in emerging markets and will soon get a self-serve dashboard to run campaigns, user feedback, and analytics. Glip will soon cross 100,000 monthly active Web3 gamers."

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

Funding up by 18% in November

Fintech startup Novo raises additional $35M in Series B from GGV Capital

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Funding up by 18% in November

Bumpy year for listed unicorns ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿, ﻿Paytm﻿, ﻿Zomato﻿, ﻿Nykaa, down Rs 2 lakh crore cumulatively

Fintech startup Novo raises additional $35M in Series B from GGV Capital

How India Stack is changing the ecosystem for frontline workforce

Driving conversational commerce and customer support with WhatsApp

Indian data centres attracted $10B in investment since 2020: Report