Airtel Business, in association with YourStory, brings Mavericks Season 3 with iD Fresh Food. Embark on an inspiring journey to learn about the entrepreneurial spirit of P.C. Musthafa and discover how he pioneered the fresh, preservative-free culinary revolution at iD Fresh Food. This episode not only showcases the success of its founder but also highlights the pivotal role technology plays in transforming customer experiences. Witness the fusion of innovation, determination, and technology that has made iD Fresh Food a brand that offers wholesome and convenient culinary solutions.