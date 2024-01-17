ideaForge is the pioneer and the pre-eminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (“UAS”) market. They had the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every five minutes for surveillance and mapping on an average. Their customers have completed over 400,000 flights using our UAVs. They ranked 5th globally in the dual-use category (civil and defense) drone manufacturers as per the report published by Drone Industry Insights in December 2023.