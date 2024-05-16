In this exclusive conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, multinational investment bank and financial services company UBS’ Country Head India Service Company and Group Operations & Technology Officer India, Matthias Schacke talks about what fascinates him about India. He also speaks about India’s economic rise, its infrastructure, digitisation and the rich talent pool the country has to offer. Schacke also sheds light on how leaders can navigate new and evolving regulations along with emerging technologies, especially in the financial services landscape. All this and more in this special chat. Tune in!