Meet the Mavericks: Vivekananda Hallekere, Founder & CEO of Bounce. Pivoting from renting out luxury bikes to launching a bike-sharing startup for last-mile, cost-effective commute, this Bengaluru boy is at the helm of transforming mobility in India.

By Team YS
13th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
remove
play

Today’s generation would invest in an experience like skydiving rather than spend on a commodity, like a scooter. There is no emotion involved with vehicle purchase these days, says Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO of Bounce. The bike rental firm is cashing in on these changing trends to cater to current transport needs. Bounce became the world's fastest-growing bike-sharing startup in 2019 after the company completed 20 million rides since the commencement of its operations. Watch how they did it on this episode of YourStory’s Mavericks Season 2 powered by Lenovo.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO, of LendingKart, one of the country's most profitable fintech startups. This CA-turned-entrepreneur left his cushy job in London to power Indian SMEs with working capital loans.

Team YS
MAVERICKS SEASON 2

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Diagnosed with diabetes at 16, this chef started a cloud kitchen to promote healthy eating

Vishal Krishna
HEALTH

How Vodafone powers Yulu, the IoT-based dockless bike-sharing platform looking to end first and last-mile commuting woes

Ryan Frantz
STARTUP

How BooksbyKilo made its way into bibliophiles' good books with an innovative idea

Team YS
STARTUP

Coronavirus: This Hyderabad startup provides end-to-end transport for COVID-19 patients to hospitals

Apurva P
STARTUP

Coronavirus: This cleantech startup is making sanitisers to purify indoor air

Sohini Mitter
STARTUP

[The Turning Point] Shared living led IIM-A grads to launch student housing startup Stanza Living

Sampath Putrevu
STARTUP