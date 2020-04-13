Meet the Mavericks: Vivekananda Hallekere, Founder & CEO of Bounce. Pivoting from renting out luxury bikes to launching a bike-sharing startup for last-mile, cost-effective commute, this Bengaluru boy is at the helm of transforming mobility in India.

Today’s generation would invest in an experience like skydiving rather than spend on a commodity, like a scooter. There is no emotion involved with vehicle purchase these days, says Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO of Bounce. The bike rental firm is cashing in on these changing trends to cater to current transport needs. Bounce became the world's fastest-growing bike-sharing startup in 2019 after the company completed 20 million rides since the commencement of its operations. Watch how they did it on this episode of YourStory’s Mavericks Season 2 powered by Lenovo.