Meet the Mavericks: Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO, of LendingKart, one of the country's most profitable fintech startups. This CA-turned-entrepreneur left his cushy job in London to power Indian SMEs with working capital loans.

By Team YS
30th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Lenovo

Lenovo

View Brand Publisher

With the aim to break away from conventional banking and lending, Harshvardhan Lunia set out to build a fintech startup on the simple premise of putting all trust in the customer to repay.

Since its inception, LendingKart, the fintech startup that provides working capital loans to SMEs and first-time borrowers has evaluated nearly half a million applications, disbursing 70,000+ loans to more than 55,000 MSMEs in 1,300+ cities across all 29 states and union territories of the nation.

Watch how they did this, first hand, with Harshvardhan Lunia, Co-Founder & CEO of the company, on YourStory’s Mavericks Season 2 powered by Lenovo.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

Related Topics

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus crisis: This tiny, inexpensive device may be able to save thousands of lives

Ramarko Sengupta
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Anushka-Virat, Kartik Aaryan pledge donations to PM CARES, CM relief funds

Press Trust of India
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Lessons from Bengaluru’s past in dealing with pandemics

Anil Shetty
OPINION

Coronavirus: 8 ways you can contribute to COVID-19 relief funds and make a difference

Sohini Mitter
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Ola in talks with States, Centre to offer vehicles, kitchen services

Press Trust of India
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Mahindra & Mahindra to manufacture face shield to combat COVID-19

Press Trust of India
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS