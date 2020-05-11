Meet the Mavericks: Mudasar Mohamed, Rameswar Misra & Dinesh Kumar Kotha, founders of Ezyhaul, Turms & ConfirmTkt as they share the ideas, tech and inspiration behind their unique startups.

From repackaging trucking with a digital road freight platform to selling confirmed train tickets with a wait-list prediction tool to producing smart, durable and zero maintenance clothes, startups Ezyhaul, ConfirmTkt and Turms are solving unmet needs. Watch as the founders behind these three startups discuss their journey, ideas, tech, APIs and more behind their ventures, on this episode of YourStory’s Mavericks Season 2 powered by Lenovo.

