Meet the Mavericks: Vishal Chopra, Founder of MoneyOnClick, a social-lending platform for India’s lower-middle-income families and Ashish Gupta, Founder of MyPetrolPump, an on-demand fuel delivery service.

By Team YS
27th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
remove
play

Most banks may refuse them loans, but MoneyOnClick offers a unique product of joint-liability family loans for the lower middle class. Armed with a network of micro-entrepreneurs across India’s small towns and cities this startup is building for Bharat.

MyPetrolPump is a first-of its kind startup that is solving an everyday problem. By bringing a ‘chalta phirta’ petrol pump to the doorstep, it is not only redefining last-mile delivery of fuel for its consumers, but also serving an environmental cause of reducing air pollution. Watch the journey of these innovative startups, on this episode of YourStory’s Mavericks Season 2 powered by Lenovo.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Meet the Mavericks: Vivekananda Hallekere, Founder & CEO of Bounce. Pivoting from renting out luxury bikes to launching a bike-sharing startup for last-mile, cost-effective commute, this Bengaluru boy is at the helm of transforming mobility in India.

Team YS
MAVERICKS SEASON 2
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO, of LendingKart, one of the country's most profitable fintech startups. This CA-turned-entrepreneur left his cushy job in London to power Indian SMEs with working capital loans.

Team YS
MAVERICKS SEASON 2

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JioMart launches on WhatsApp in select locations; here's how to order groceries

Sohini Mitter
ECOMMERCE

Amazon launches 'Local Shops' for neighbourhood stores to go online, pledges Rs 10 Cr

Sindhu Kashyaap
ECOMMERCE

Coronavirus: Paytm Mall to partner with over 10,000 kiranas to deliver essentials

Debolina Biswas
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

Affordable test methods to drones: Institutions take the innovation route to aid coronavirus fight

Press Trust of India
INNOVATION

Meet the 15 startups that are part of Surge, Sequoia Capital India's early-stage programme

Sindhu Kashyaap
NEWS

Ecosystem alliances against coronavirus – 70 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 battle

Madanmohan Rao
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS