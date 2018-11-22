Our very first Maverick is a cricket fanatic who grew up playing gully cricket and first started up from a gully in suburban Mumbai, hoping to build a massive company that could be put on the world map.

His infectious positivity and boyish charms could easily bowl you over. Today he’s at the helm of a global provider of enterprise platforms for marketers.

Founded in 2007 - Naveen Tewari, Co – founder and CEO of InMobi went on to set up India’s first homegrown unicorn that has a multinational presence with a global user base of 1.8 billion. From disrupting advertising on mobile devices to capturing screen zero with their latest product Glance, InMobi has emerged as a major force in the space of marketing, media and software, across the world.