EDITIONS
Mavericks
Series

Mavericks

Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of India’s first unicorn, InMobi, talks about entrepreneurship, cricket, and dealing with rejection

Direction: Shivani Muthanna | Cinematography: Rukmangada Raja | Edit: Anjali V
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Our very first Maverick is a cricket fanatic who grew up playing gully cricket and first started up from a gully in suburban Mumbai, hoping to build a massive company that could be put on the world map.

His infectious positivity and boyish charms could easily bowl you over. Today he’s at the helm of a global provider of enterprise platforms for marketers.

 

Founded in 2007 - Naveen Tewari, Co – founder and CEO of InMobi went on to set up India’s first homegrown unicorn that has a multinational presence with a global user base of 1.8 billion. From disrupting advertising on mobile devices to capturing screen zero with their latest product Glance, InMobi has emerged as a major force in the space of marketing, media and software, across the world.

Related Topics

Related Stories

UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

Mavericks: Series Premiere - May 15, 2019

Mavericks: Series Premiere - May 15, 2019

Vikram Chandra believes his startup Editor ji is the answer to what’s 'broken' in video news

Vikram Chandra believes his startup Editor ji is the answer to what’s 'broken' in video news

Locus | YourStory Fabulous Workplaces

Locus | YourStory Fabulous Workplaces

Standard Chartered leaders and developers on Open Banking

Standard Chartered leaders and developers on Open Banking

Dr. Sebastian Wedeniwski, CTS, Standard Chartered Bank on Open Banking and its benefits

Dr. Sebastian Wedeniwski, CTS, Standard Chartered Bank on Open Banking and its benefits

Trending Now

From struggling to earn Rs 25,000 to a turnover of Rs 200Cr, story of Nature's Essence

22nd November 2018

உலகின் மலிவு விலை ஏ.சி.யை கண்டுபிடித்துள்ள இவர்கள்தான் நிஜ பவர்ஸ்டார்கள்!

27th April 2016

चंदन के पेड़ों ने गुजरात के किसान को बनाया करोड़पति

24th September 2018

How this school dropout rose from the footpaths to helm Rs 60-cr businesses

31st October 2018

குறைந்த முதலீட்டில் அதிக லாபம் ஈட்டக்கூடிய 35 வணிகங்கள்!

31st January 2018

सिर्फ 5 लाख में बिना मिट्टी के खेती की, दो साल में टर्नओवर हुआ 6 करोड़

12th September 2017