Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins best picture; Irrfan Khan honoured at 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards was held on Monday morning, April 26. While the event was held at Los Angeles' Union Station, the special segments were broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre. Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland continued making noise at the awards and won big at the Oscars.

The Academy Awards set up this year | Source: Twitter

The 93rd Academy Awards was big for women. Chloe became the first woman of colour, and the second woman ever, to win the Best Director award at the Oscars. Minari's Youn Yuh Jung becomes first Korean actress to win Best Supporting Actress Award.

Additionally, Indian actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya were honoured at the Academy Awards.

Here is the list of winners of Oscars 2021:

Best Picture: Nomadland

Lead Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

A still from The Father

Lead Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Frances McDormand in Nomadland

Actress in supporting role: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Yuh-Jung Youn | Source: Twitter

Actor in supporting role: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Cinematography: Mank

Documentary feature: My Octopus Teacher

Documentary short subject: Colette

Animated feature: Soul

Animated short film: If Anything Happens I Love You

Live-action short film: Two Distant Strangers

Music (Original song): 'Fight for You' from Judas and the Black Messiah

Music (Original score): Soul

Film Editing: Sound of Metal

Production Design: Mank

Visual effects: Tenet

Sound: Sound of Metal

Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

International feature: Another Round (Denmark)

Writing (Adapted screenplay): The Father

Writing (Original screenplay): Promising Young Woman