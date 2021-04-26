Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins best picture; Irrfan Khan honoured at 93rd Academy Awards
- +0
- +0
The 93rd Academy Awards was held on Monday morning, April 26. While the event was held at Los Angeles' Union Station, the special segments were broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre. Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland continued making noise at the awards and won big at the Oscars.
The 93rd Academy Awards was big for women. Chloe became the first woman of colour, and the second woman ever, to win the Best Director award at the Oscars. Minari's Youn Yuh Jung becomes first Korean actress to win Best Supporting Actress Award.
Additionally, Indian actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya were honoured at the Academy Awards.
Here is the list of winners of Oscars 2021:
Best Picture: Nomadland
Lead Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Lead Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Actress in supporting role: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Actor in supporting role: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Cinematography: Mank
Documentary feature: My Octopus Teacher
Documentary short subject: Colette
Animated feature: Soul
Animated short film: If Anything Happens I Love You
Live-action short film: Two Distant Strangers
Music (Original song): 'Fight for You' from Judas and the Black Messiah
Music (Original score): Soul
Film Editing: Sound of Metal
Production Design: Mank
Visual effects: Tenet
Sound: Sound of Metal
Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
International feature: Another Round (Denmark)
Writing (Adapted screenplay): The Father
Writing (Original screenplay): Promising Young Woman
Edited by Megha Reddy
- +0
- +0