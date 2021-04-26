Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins best picture; Irrfan Khan honoured at 93rd Academy Awards

By Debolina Biswas|26th Apr 2021
Nomadland and Chloe Zhao win big; actors Irrfan Khan, Chadwick Boseman, and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya honoured at the Oscars.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The 93rd Academy Awards was held on Monday morning, April 26. While the event was held at Los Angeles' Union Station, the special segments were broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre. Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland continued making noise at the awards and won big at the Oscars.

oscars

The Academy Awards set up this year | Source: Twitter

The 93rd Academy Awards was big for women. Chloe became the first woman of colour, and the second woman ever, to win the Best Director award at the Oscars. Minari's Youn Yuh Jung becomes first Korean actress to win Best Supporting Actress Award.

Additionally, Indian actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya were honoured at the Academy Awards.

Irrfan Khan

Here is the list of winners of Oscars 2021:

Best Picture: Nomadland

Lead Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

The Father

A still from The Father

Lead Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Nomadland

Frances McDormand in Nomadland

Actress in supporting role: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Yuh-Jung Youn

Yuh-Jung Youn | Source: Twitter

Actor in supporting role: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Cinematography: Mank

Documentary feature: My Octopus Teacher

Documentary short subject: Colette

Animated feature: Soul

Animated short film: If Anything Happens I Love You

Live-action short film: Two Distant Strangers

Music (Original song): 'Fight for You' from Judas and the Black Messiah

Music (Original score): Soul

Film Editing: Sound of Metal

Production Design: Mank

Visual effects: Tenet

Sound: Sound of Metal

Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

International feature: Another Round (Denmark)

Writing (Adapted screenplay): The Father

Writing (Original screenplay): Promising Young Woman

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Best of Weekender: Conversations with Abhilash Thapliyal, Qoini, and breaking technology discrimination

Best of Weekender: Fighting pandemic blues with music, handcrafted imaginative furniture, and more

Seven skincare products that you should stop using in the summer

I would like to come back as Joe Biden: Sudeep Singh, Founder of MPowered

Daily Capsule
MyLab’s COVID-19 mobile testing vans
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This luxury clean beauty brand aims to inspire a ‘conscious lifestyle’ among Indian women

Sustainable fitness: The importance of implementing it in your everyday life

'Make world a better place to live in': Anuj Ruia, Beco

Best of Weekender: Fighting pandemic blues with music, handcrafted imaginative furniture, and more

'Standing atop Mt Everest': moneyHop founder Mayank Goyal's idea of perfect happiness

The art of life: Lessons from a Disney screenplay writer

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

30

Apr

DEVSOC’21

Virtual

View Details