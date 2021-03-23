I'm platform agnostic, says Actor Ananya Panday on venturing into OTTs

Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday said she would love to foray into the digital space as she believes in telling stories, regardless of the medium.





The 'Student of the Year 2' actor said the OTT platforms have been a blessing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm looking forward to doing something in a digital space. As an audience member, I have only watched interesting things online like Ludo, Paatal Lok, The Crown, The Queen's Gambit, etc.," she said.

"There are such lovely stories to tell. As an actor, I'm quite a platform agnostic. I'm ok with my work coming out on the big screen or even on a smaller screen as long as it reaches the right audience," Panday added.





The actor is looking forward to the release of sports drama Liger, where she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's untitled relationship drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Panday said she feels fortunate to be working on two contrasting projects.

Actor Ananya Panday (Image Credits: Actor's Twitter handle)

"These films are different from anything I've done before. The genre of Shakun's film is new in our industry. People are going to be very interested in something like that. And 'Liger' is a super fun entertainer with lots of songs, action, drama, and comedy. It's a full package," the actor said.





Panday was all praise for her co-stars of both the upcoming films.





"I'm a big fan of Vijay's work. He is a great actor, a wonderful person. I had a great time working with him. Deepika, Sid, Dhairya, and Shakun — we all have become like family," she said.





"We get along with each other very well. It feels like home wherever I'm with them. I'm blessed to work with such lovely people," she added.





On Sunday, Panday brought down the curtain at the grand finale of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.