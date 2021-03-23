I'm platform agnostic, says Actor Ananya Panday on venturing into OTTs

By Press Trust of India|23rd Mar 2021
Ananya Pandey said that she is looking forward to doing something in a digital space. As an audience, she enjoyed watching Paatal Lok, The Crown, The Queen's Gambit, etc.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday said she would love to foray into the digital space as she believes in telling stories, regardless of the medium.


The 'Student of the Year 2' actor said the OTT platforms have been a blessing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm looking forward to doing something in a digital space. As an audience member, I have only watched interesting things online like Ludo, Paatal Lok, The Crown, The Queen's Gambit, etc.," she said.

"There are such lovely stories to tell. As an actor, I'm quite a platform agnostic. I'm ok with my work coming out on the big screen or even on a smaller screen as long as it reaches the right audience," Panday added.


The actor is looking forward to the release of sports drama Liger, where she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's untitled relationship drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Panday said she feels fortunate to be working on two contrasting projects.
Ananya Panday

Actor Ananya Panday (Image Credits: Actor's Twitter handle)

ALSO READ

One year of lockdown: 10 Bollywood celebrities who turned real-life heroes

"These films are different from anything I've done before. The genre of Shakun's film is new in our industry. People are going to be very interested in something like that. And 'Liger' is a super fun entertainer with lots of songs, action, drama, and comedy. It's a full package," the actor said.


Panday was all praise for her co-stars of both the upcoming films.


"I'm a big fan of Vijay's work. He is a great actor, a wonderful person. I had a great time working with him. Deepika, Sid, Dhairya, and Shakun — we all have become like family," she said.


"We get along with each other very well. It feels like home wherever I'm with them. I'm blessed to work with such lovely people," she added.


On Sunday, Panday brought down the curtain at the grand finale of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 28-year old influencer and entrepreneur is fueling the blooming personalised gifting industry

Hollywood veteran, The Goldbergs actor George Segal dies at 87

From Tata Tea ad Jaago Re to directing Bandish Bandits, Anand Tiwari charts his career development

Women’s health: Finding the root cause and what can be done to embrace good health

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hollywood veteran, The Goldbergs actor George Segal dies at 87

Benefits of millets and how to use it wisely

This US-based fashion designer quit her corporate job to follow her passion for sustainable fashion

67th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners

Greenwashing or genuine attempts? A deeper look at the sustainability claims of fashion brands

I admire Sridhar Vembu the most: Abhimanyu Saxena of Scaler

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter