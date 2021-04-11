My greatest regret is not pursuing cricket: Asheesh Grewal, Founder of MyHealthBuddy

Founder and CEO of healthtech startup MyHealthBuddy, Asheesh Grewal is a computer science graduate from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi, and MNSS Rai. The national-level cricketer worked with Infosys, HCL, and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) before taking the entrepreneurial route with MyHealthBuddy.

Asheesh Grewal, Founder and CEO of MyHealthBuddy

With corporate life taking a toll on Asheesh, he began to extensively study health and nutrition to achieve his fitness goals. During this period, he worked hard on his fitness and physical transformation. After losing 12 kgs, he realised this was his true calling and decided to make a full-fledged career out of it.





He gave up his lucrative corporate job and secured a certification from the Health Sciences Academy, UK. He also received the highly regarded ISSA certification as a ‘Specialist in Fitness Nutrition’ soon after. Asheesh's personal health conditions triggered him to start MyHealthBuddy in 2017.





Asheesh's mission is to help millions of individuals around the world achieve their fitness goals through sustainable and easy-to-follow daily habits. Besides having a pan-India presence, MyHealthBuddy has over 10 percent global clientele with members in every continent.

Besides being passionate about fitness and cricket, Asheesh's hobbies include listening to podcasts and reading books across genres.





Recently, YS Weekender caught up with Asheesh to ask him questions from the Proust Questionnaire. The Proust Questionnaire is about one’s personality. It finds its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust — the French essayist — who believed that in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.





Here are Asheesh's answers:

YS Weekender [YSW]: What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Asheesh Grewal [AG]: Hanging out with my favourite people with enough money in my pocket to materialise all their dreams.

YSW: What is your greatest fear?

AG: I lose my ability to work.

YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

AG: That I am very unforgiving.

YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in others?

AG: I hate people being unpunctual.

YSW: Which living person do you most admire?

AG: My mother.

YSW: What is your greatest extravagance?

AG: iPhone 12.

YSW: What is your current state of mind?

AG: Content for where I am, super excited about what lies ahead.

YSW: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

AG: Talent.

YSW: On what occasion do you lie?

AG: When I don’t want to hurt the other person with the truth.

YSW: What do you most dislike about your appearance?

AG: My eyes.

YSW: Which living person do you most despise?

AG: None.

YSW: What is the quality you most like in a man?

AG: When a man is willing to risk everything for his dreams.

YSW: What is the quality you most like in a woman?

AG: Resilience.

YSW: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

AG: One day at a time.

YSW: What or who is the greatest love of your life?

AG: My mother.

YSW: Which talent would you most like to have?

AG: To be able to dance.

YSW: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

AG: I wish to be more organised.

YSW: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

AG: To be able to quit my job at 36 and build a profitable company, helping thousands of people to become fit and healthy.

YSW: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

AG: I would want exactly the same life, although I might make some different choices this time.

YSW: Where would you most like to live?

AG: Everywhere for a short period of time until I die.

YSW: What is your most treasured possession?

AG: My mother.

YSW: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

AG: Somebody having no dreams.

YSW: What is your favourite occupation?

AG: International cricketer.

YSW: What is your most marked characteristic?

AG: I am decisive.

YSW: What do you most value in your friends?

AG: When a friend stands by you in tough times, unconditionally.

YSW: Who are your favourite writers?

AG: Andrew Mathews

YSW: Who is your hero of fiction?

AG: Byomkesh Bakshi.

YSW: Which historical figure do you most identify with?

AG: Netaji Subhash Bose.

YSW: Who are your heroes in real life?

AG: Steve Jobs.

YSW: What is your favourite name?

AG: Ranvijay.

YSW: What is it that you most dislike?

AG: Physical abuse.

YSW: What is your greatest regret?

AG: That I didn’t pursue playing cricket in school.

YSW: How would you like to die?

AG: Sudden death.

MyHealthBuddy team at Manali

YSW: What is your favourite journey?

AG: 2020 Manali trip with MyHealthBuddy team.

YSW: What is your motto?

AG: One life.