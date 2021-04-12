2021 BAFTA: Nomadland wins big; Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor get tributes

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts — BAFTA — is a world-leading independent arts charity. The 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards, which celebrates the very best in film of the past year, was organised on Sunday, April 11.





Edith Bowman and Bermot O'Leary hosted the ceremony, held at London's Royal Albert Hall, with nominees attending the event virtually. It was broadcasted by the BBC across the UK and worldwide. The show included three featured musical performances by Liam Payne, Celeste, and Leslie Odom Jr. (from Los Angeles) and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Irrfan Khan | Image source: Twitter

Late Indian actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were among the 40 artists who were paid tribute at the 74th BAFTA Awards. Additionally, Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, and Chadwick Boseman were also given tributes.

The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav was nominated in the Best Actor category for the Netflix original film.

Adarsh Gourav as The White Tiger

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film: Nomadland

A still from Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

A still from The Father