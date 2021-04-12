2021 BAFTA: Nomadland wins big; Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor get tributes
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts — BAFTA — is a world-leading independent arts charity. The 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards, which celebrates the very best in film of the past year, was organised on Sunday, April 11.
Edith Bowman and Bermot O'Leary hosted the ceremony, held at London's Royal Albert Hall, with nominees attending the event virtually. It was broadcasted by the BBC across the UK and worldwide. The show included three featured musical performances by Liam Payne, Celeste, and Leslie Odom Jr. (from Los Angeles) and Corinne Bailey Rae.
Late Indian actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were among the 40 artists who were paid tribute at the 74th BAFTA Awards. Additionally, Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, and Chadwick Boseman were also given tributes.
The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav was nominated in the Best Actor category for the Netflix original film.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film: Nomadland
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Best Animated Film: Soul
- Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
- Best Film not in English Language: Another Round
- Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher
- Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Pennell
- Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
- Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best Original Score: Soul - John Batiste, Trend Reznor and Atticus Ross
- Best Casting: Rocks
- Best Cinematography: Nomadland
- BAFTA Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee
- EE Rising Star Award: Bukky Bakray
- Special Visual Effects: Tenet
- Sound: Sound of Metal
- Production Design: Mank
- Costume design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Makeup and hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- British short animation: The Owl and the Pussycat
- British short film: The Present
Edited by Suman Singh
