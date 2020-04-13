Coronavirus lockdown: Why are 30,000 people wearing pillows suddenly?

As the world enters another week in this indefinite lockdown, people are finding hilarious ways to stay occupied, stylish, and creative. From bingeing on YouTube videos, to participating in TikTok trends, social media is lit with new and bizarre trends! One of these trends that is going viral and taking over Instagram is the #QuarantinePillowChallenge.

What is the #QuarantinePillowChallenge trend?

The bizarre social media challenge sees people wearing a pillow as kind of a mini dress, with a belt cinching at the waist, keeping everything in place. While many have chosen to style their 'mini pillow dresses' with designer accessories, including sunglasses, heels, and handbags, as well as full make-up done. Others have chosen a more low-key look with cosy head towels, eye masks, and slippers. Babies and pets also take part in the pillow challenge.





Who started the trend?

Starting the trend is being credited to Instagram content creator duo @styledbynelli and @myforteisfashion. As Nelli mentioned in her post - "I challenge you guys to do this look. Post your look with #quarantinepillowchallenge. We will repost your looks on our stories."

When did the trend start?

The first posts were made on April 5, 2020.

Why did it gain popularity?

Well, there are multiple reasons for why massive trends like this are created. This trend is easy to participate in considering how most people have pillows, and the needed accessories. It's also a great way to kill time, and break the monotony of the quarantine life.





What are fashion enthusiasts saying about the trend?

One of the most prominent fashion bloggers in India, Priyanka Gupta explains, "All fashion shows got cancelled due to the Covid crisis, so this generation created our own new Summer Fashion trend from the comforts of our homes!"





Whereas, in an opposing view, California-based storyteller, Patricia is absolutely against the trend, "The pillow is meant to be put under your head, not to wear vertically with a belt!"





While on Twitter, Camila Cossio, adds, "Going to walk the runaway from my room to the fridge because fashion never sleeps!"





TV Anchor Kara Sewell also observed, "Honestly, I kinda like this trend. But you MUST have the right pillow."





Here are a few fashionistas who have accepted the challenge from across the world:













With 30,000 posts and counting, this trend has captured the attention of the whole world. What are your opinions on this trend? Have you participated yet?