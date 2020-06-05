During the pandemic, when the world as we knew it, came to a standstill, life around us changed too. The rivers turned blue with fresh water, the birds emerged from their hiding places and animals strolled fearlessly down our streets. Every now and then a peacock would preen on a sidewalk, dolphins danced along the coastline, an elephant was spotted strolling through Dehradun, an Asian antelope walked through Noida and a spotted civet was spotted in Kozhikode. The animals arrived to reclaim their spaces as it were and nature grew lovelier without any pollution or litter to mar its beauty.





The ongoing global pandemic has demonstrated how nature recuperated and thrived when humans were staying indoors during the lockdown.





But, how do we keep nature looking like this permanently? The answer lies in sustainable living and making eco-conscious decisions.





So, as we observe World Environment Day, it might be a good time reflect on how to preserve our planet for every generation to come.





World Environment Day is being hosted by Colombia this year, and is the most renowned day for environmental action. Since 1974, it has been celebrated every year on June 5 and engages governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens to focus their efforts on a pressing environmental issue.





This year, the theme is biodiversity – a concern that is both urgent and existential. Recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations – and now, a global disease pandemic – demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life in which they exist.









Kailash Kher





On World Environment Day this year, renowned singer and composer Kailash Kher launches his latest single “Ek soch hai jaagi” in collaboration with Welspun. This song brings to focus nature’s abundant resources, its power to recuperate and show us how to be more responsible for sustaining this healing process.

Kailash, who is greatly influenced by Indian folk music and Sufi music, received the Padma Shri award in 2017 from the Indian government. He has also received two Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, one for the Bollywood movie Fanaa and the Telugu film Mirchi, along with several other nominations.





Known for his soulful voice, the multi-talented singer presents a beautiful heart-rending song that’s not only fresh and beautiful but also encourages people to give back to the environment in every way they can.

The lyrics were written and the music was composed by the singer himself. The song brings the beauty of nature alive and highlights the immediate need to preserve the environment.





The song was created in tandem with the Welspun Group, one of India’s global conglomerates. This collaborative effort is in line with the company's ethos of ensuring sustainability in every facet of its business operations. The aim is to help people introspect on their role in shaping the environment and work towards building a better tomorrow.









The theme of World Environment Day is biodiversity in 2020

In an exclusive interaction with YSWeekender, Kailash talks about his new song launched on World Environment Day and how he spent his days during the lockdown…





Edited excerpts from the interview:

What is the special song that you are launching for World Environment Day?

As the nation practises strict social distancing during this pandemic that has led to reduced human activities and movement, we all have noticed that the environment has healed itself like never before. Taking inspiration from this development, I am launching a heartwarming song - Ek Soch Hai Jaagi – for World Environment Day 2020.





Through this new track, we are not only celebrating the restoration of our planet but also urging citizens to reflect on the consequences of their actions and how they can shift their focus towards building a sustainable tomorrow.

What are the lyrics and how is it relevant to World Environment Day?

The lyrics and melody of this song are crafted to leave every individual with a sweet taste of nostalgia and take them back to their childhood memories spent outdoors in the lap of nature’s beauty. This is something we have now forgotten due to our busy schedules.





It tells people how their simple deeds can have a cumulative impact on the planet’s health, thereby encouraging them to introspect and work towards a sustainable future. The film also showcases the connect between humans and the environment with a glimpse of the diversity of India.









Kailash's new single is called 'Ek Soch Hai Jaagi'





We have tried to show how nature rekindles the child within us and how we, on our part, can nurture the environment by our actions. In the video, there are snapshots of flowers blooming, birds chirping, the sounds of children laughing and playing and some footage on Welspun’s myriad efforts in preserving the environment over the years. We aim to spread positivity and hope, and nudge each one to nurture nature with humble steps, whether they are big or small.

Tell us about your collaboration with Welspun?

This collaboration is an example of the unification of efforts for a grave national and global cause. What I greatly admire is that sustainability is not just a component of their business philosophy, but it is also an ethos embedded in every aspect of their value chain. We shared a clear vision and equal passion for the new, restored world. This is exactly what the song wishes to profess with an aim to trigger a change for the larger good. Working with the team to produce a piece of art, which is now one of my proudest creations, was an extremely fulfilling experience.

Why should we be thinking about the environment and what inspired you to think of a song like this?

Eco-friendly lifestyle decisions can save the earth from destruction





The Earth and its dwellers have always been codependent and mutually sustainable. I believe it is time to rethink our actions and rejig our lifestyle in a way that helps in preserving and sustaining the environment.





During this lockdown, I continued to marvel at the changes around me and how the pause in our usual day-to-day lives has resulted in the environment reviving in the most magnificent way. Everyday a variety of things related to this metamorphosis left me in awe of nature’s beauty, right from clearer skies and waters to wildlife flocking around us.

As I began to delve deeper into the beauty of nature, I was motivated further to encourage every individual to not just admire this beauty but also work towards conserving it.

How do you suggest we move towards a sustainable future?

Taking cognizance of the improvements in the environment, we would like to urge every citizen to imbibe these learnings, reflect upon their actions and as we brace ourselves for the lockdown being lifted, emerge as more conscious beings with focus on a sustainable future.





It is inspirational how large corporates are going out of their way to support environment, nation and community, right from sustainable cotton farming projects, usage of fresh water for manufacturing, building green expressways, recycling of waste to making beautiful products, empowering women and supporting local communities in their plant locations.









The video aims to help people think about the environment









At an individual capacity, too, one can start contributing towards safeguarding the future. Start by reducing your carbon footprint, minimise the use of plastic at home, stop littering in public places, ensure you are not wasting water, use eco-friendly and organic products, et al. The smallest of our efforts can lead to a bigger change.

Where does your inspiration come from and who have been your major influences on your singing?

I like to call myself a mystical nomad and my music is influenced by Indian folk music. I was born into the world of Nirgun Sangeet and my childhood was filled with music and compositions from my father Pandit Meher Singh Kher and teachers from India’s famed spiritual and music tradition such as Kabir Das, Guru Nanak, Guru Ravidas and Guru Gorakhnath.

How are you spending your time during the lockdown?

I am spending my time during the lockdown composing new music, creating songs and engaging in virtual concerts. This inspirational song - Ek Soch Hai Jaagi, is sure to encourage audiences to do their bit for nature. My recent song along with other singers for “One Nation One Voice” was also a huge success.