Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 announces winners, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat leading the race

The Filmfare Awards, instituted by Filmfare magazine is considered one of the most famous and prestigious awards in the Hindi film industry. Introduced in 1954, the Filmfare Awards honours artistic and technical excellence.

With everything else changing this year, the Filmfare Awards decided to celebrate our major source of entertainment for 2020 - OTT (Over The Top). It has introduced the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards, celebrating excellence in the OTT space.

FLYX Filmare OTT Awards 2020 | Source: Filmfare

Only shows that have been released between August 2019 and July 2020 were considered for the awards this year. From the announcements made so far, comedy-drama web TV series Panchayat is leading the game. The series is produced by The Viral Fever and stars actors Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Biswapati Sarkar, among others.





Here are the winners of the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards that have been announced so far: