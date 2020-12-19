Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 announces winners, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat leading the race
By Debolina Biswas|19th Dec 2020
The Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 celebrates excellence in the OTT space. Check the list of winners announced so far.
The Filmfare Awards, instituted by Filmfare magazine is considered one of the most famous and prestigious awards in the Hindi film industry. Introduced in 1954, the Filmfare Awards honours artistic and technical excellence.
With everything else changing this year, the Filmfare Awards decided to celebrate our major source of entertainment for 2020 - OTT (Over The Top). It has introduced the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards, celebrating excellence in the OTT space.
Only shows that have been released between August 2019 and July 2020 were considered for the awards this year. From the announcements made so far, comedy-drama web TV series Panchayat is leading the game. The series is produced by The Viral Fever and stars actors Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Biswapati Sarkar, among others.
Here are the winners of the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards that have been announced so far:
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role Comedy (Male): Raghubir Yadav for Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role Comedy (Female): Neena Gupta for Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)
- Best Unscripted (non-fiction) Original (Series/Special): Times of Music (MX Player)
- Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Web Original Film (Female): Seema Pahwa for Chintu Ka Birthday (ZEEE5)
- Best Original Story, Series: Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime)
- Best Film, Web Original: Raat Akeli Hai (Netflix)
- Best Dialogues: Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dk for The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)
- Best Screenplay: Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime)
- Best Cinematographer, Series: Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2 (Netflix)
- Best Costume, Series: Ayesha Khanna for The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye (Amazon Prime Video)
- Best Background Music, Series: Alokananda Dasgupta for Sacred Games Season 2 (Netflix)
- Best Original Soundtrack, Series: Advait Nemlekar for Special OPS (Disney+Hotstar)
