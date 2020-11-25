Right match: Here are some classic food and cocktail combinations for the season

As we trickle out of autumn, November hustles in with the magical spirit of festivities, merriment, enthusiasm and a sense of togetherness. It is that time of the year where we draw out the charts to plan some long-awaited get-togethers to host our family and friends.

Pair the right cocktails with food for perfect satisfaction

With the sound of crackling oil, the sweet smell of aromatic condiments, mawa, coconut, desi ghee and dry fruits, we find ourselves giving in to irresistible homemade sweet savoury treats to welcome the season.

As the plates turn to platters of lavish spreads this season, pair them with the perfect pitcher cocktails made with Scotch whisky.

With delicious fruits and berries available pomegranates, cranberries, pineapples, strawberries, dates along with herbs like basil, mint, rosemary and so on, you can add variations to your cocktails to pair with your choice of festive delicacies.





With the help of India’s finest chefs – Ranveer Brar and Sanjyot Keer, we have paired seasonal favourite food and cocktail recipes to try at home.

PINE BY ME PAIRED WITH VADA PAV TACOS

Pine by Me, paired with Vada Pav Tacos by Chef Sanjyot Keer

With a pop of colour and season special flavours we have a Black & White Blended Scotch Whisky cocktail, paired with some delicious vada pav, that has been given a Mexican makeover.





INGREDIENTS FOR THE COCKTAIL (serves 4)





180ml whisky

160ml Fresh Pineapple Juice

40ml Ginger Juice

20ml Blue Curacao

40ml Lime Juice

Top up with fresh coconut water or 50/50 coconut water & carbonated water





METHOD

Build up whisky, fresh pineapple juice, ginger juice, Blue Curacao, lime, coconut water into a pitcher filled with ice and refrigerate it

Take a tall/ highball glass filled with ice and pour 100ml of the mix

Lengthen the cocktail with chilled carbonated water if you prefer the mix aerated. Garnish it with baby’s breath flowers









INGREDIENTS FOR THE VADA PAV TACOS





For the Vada Mixture:

1 Tbsp Oil

¼ Tsp Asafoetida

1 Tsp Mustard Seeds

1 Tsp Cumin Seeds

10-12 Nos. Curry Leaves

1-2 Nos. Green Chillies

1 Tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

½ Tsp Turmeric Powder

1 Tsp Garam Masala

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

2 cups Boiled and Mashed Potatoes

Salt to taste

Coriander to Garnish





For the Sauce:

½ Cup Mayonnaise

2 Tbsp Tamarind Chutney





For the Taco:

Bread Slices as Required





METHOD

For the Vada Mixture:

Sauté the spices in a pan for one minute and add in the turmeric powder followed by the garam masala. Sauté for half a minute on low flame. To this, add 2 cups of boiled and mashed potatoes and the lemon juice and salt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Finish with fresh coriander





For the Sauce

Mix the mayonnaise and tamarind chutney well to create a tamarind chutney mayo





For the Taco

Take a bread slice and use a round cutter to cut the bread. Use a rolling pin to flatten the bread. Apply some butter on a hot pan. Cook on both sides until golden brown. Use a tong/fork to shape the bread into a taco. Fill the vada mixture into the taco and coat with vada pav chutney. Serve with tamarind chutney.





YES, WE CRAN, WITH SHRIMP 65 IDLI SKEWERS

Shrimp 65 Idli Skewers by Chef Ranveer Brar

INGREDIENTS FOR THE COCKTAIL

180 ml Whisky

160 ml Cranberry Juice

40 ml Lime

Tonic Water – Top up





Method





Build up Black & White Scotch Whisky, Cranberry Juice and Lime and refrigerate it

Take a tall/ highball glass filled with ice and pour 100ml of the premix

Lengthen the cocktail with chilled tonic water. Garnish with a lemon leaf and citrus wheel

The light and fruity cocktail balances out the spice from the shrimp 65 idli skewers with the right touch of citrus and herb.

SHRIMP 65 IDLI SKEWERS

Preparation time: 10 minutes & marination time 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Servings: 4





Ingredients

12-15 Medium Size Shrimps

4-5 Idli (cut into cubes)

4-5 Skewers





For Marination

1 tsp Deghi red chilli powder

½ tsp Cumin powder

½ tbsp Garam masala

½ tsp Caraway powder

1 tsp Ginger garlic paste

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

½ Lemon juice





Process

• In a mixing bowl, add Deghi red chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala, caraway powder,

• Add ginger- garlic paste, salt, lemon juice and mix everything well.

• Now, add the idli pieces, shrimps and mix gently with the mixture.

• Make sure all pieces are evenly coated. Keep aside for 15-20 minutes to marinate.

• Take a skewer and put shrimp and idli alternately on it. Repeat this same for all others

• Heat a grill pan, on medium flame.

• Place the skewers in the pan and grill them properly.

• Serve shrimp 65 idli skewers with chutney of your choice.









(Images credit: Khushnaz Raghina and Shutterstock)