As India is doing its best to manage the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the recent Janata curfew imposed by the Modi government, celebrities too are urging fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing.

With their frequent social media presence A-listers are hoping to be a positive influence and set a good example for their fans and followers.





YSWeekender takes a look at what 10 Bollywood celebrities did during their time of social distancing and on the day of the Janata Curfew.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is known to share a good rapport and chemistry with her fans, both online and offline. Although her upcoming sports drama film 83’ (in which she stars alongside husband Ranveer Singh) has been postponed due to COVID-19, she does not let that setback deter her spirit.





She took to social media platform Instagram to show her fans what she has been up to during this period of self-quarantine by sharing a series of images on her feed.





Her first image was of her cleaning out her closet, with a set of jeans on hangers placed on her bed. Deepika gave her picture a quirky caption saying, “Season 1: Episode 1, Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #Cleaning #Wardrobe”





The second image she shared was her indulging in some self-care time in which she is seen posing with a silver face massager, she captioned this “Season 1: Episode 2, Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #Selflove #Selfcare”





While her last and most recent image was of her engaging in some healthy snacking, she is seen posing eating fruit and drinking fruit juice.





She continued with the same caption theme, being the TV Series of corona quarantine life, with “Season 1: Episode 3, Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #Drinkjuice #Eatfruit.”













Her husband Ranveer Singh who is known for being quite flamboyant and energetic went with a different theme and set of images, where he is seen snacking on his favourite food item, Nutella.

He even posted a humorous selfie of him dressed up as a heavy metal singer and captioned the image ‘Me coming out of quarantine.’





Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

The Khan family comprising Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and young Taimur Ali Khan also shared some glimpses of their time at home and the activities they engaged in over the weekend on social media.





Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share an image of Saif Ali Khan and her in their home study; with her husband Saif busy occupied reading a book next to some candles, while she is busy on her phone. She captioned the image ‘Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week…. While I Instagram.”









She even uploaded an image of Taimur and Saif in the garden during the Janata Curfew potting some plants, and entitled it “My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all. Play your part… #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew”









Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor who has already made a mark in Bollywood, is following in the footsteps of her mother, the legendary Sridevi. She took to her social media account to share with her millennial fans what she has been up to during the quarantine period.

She put up a picture of herself lying on the ground with a slew of paintings that she has done. It looked like she was trying to brighten her day at home with plenty of colour. She captioned her image “Self isolation productivity. #Ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona.”





Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stayed home and engaged in some simple activities during the curfew. She took to her Instagram handle to also share what she has been doing indoors. She engaged in some reading and quality time with loved ones and family.





She posted an image with a book in her lap, with the caption “ Stay home and…finish a book” She also posted two other images with the same theme “Stay home & watch the sunset!” as well as “Stay home & take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody.”

















Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, who recently became an author with her book “I’ve never been (un) Happier” took to social media to share an image of Alia and herself at home, FaceTiming their parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handles to encourage fans to exercise at least four times during the isolation period.





She posted a video to show how you can do simple exercises and still stay fit using only the staircase. She explained how building immunity is extremely crucial during this time.

She even posted a video with images of her doing a fun Tie and Dye activity with her son Viaan, and laid out a step-by-step guide as to how you can enjoy this activity with your kids.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, popularly referred to by fans as ‘Bhai’, took to social media to share a video of him doing what he loves most besides acting… his first love… Sketching!





He took out some charcoals and a white pad of paper and created an abstract artwork of masked like faces. In the video he is seen humming to a popular track “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ from a film with the same name, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif spent time strumming her guitar and singing along. Although her video contains no sound, she promised fans she would post a video clip with audio effects in a few more days, once the song was perfected.

She even posted a video telling fans how to stay at home and follow instructions by the state government for the next 10-15 days and how social distancing and being indoors, and not using public transport, during this time are essential when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.









Katrina even posted a screenshot of her FaceTiming her friends from the film industry, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, captioning the image ‘Reunited… our newly reformed club with a very appropriate name ‘isolated r us’”

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal engaged in some home fitness, and posted a video of him lifting some dumbbells and breaking a sweat.





Apart from this he also posted an image of him lounging on his sofa at home and resting with the caption “Stay home, Stay Positive.”









On the day of the Janata Curfew he took a video of himself on the balcony of his apartment complex in Andheri and videoed his neighbours clapping at 5:00pm.





He posted a caption below the video saluting healthcare workers saying “From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone else who’s being responsible and staying back home ensuring the safety of themselves, their families, and others... We are in it together - stronger and healthier! #Gratitude #Indiafightscorona.”

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood sensation and International superstar Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handles to spread powerful messages about the coronavirus.





Tagging ‘Global Citizen’ in her post she reposted ‘Three things you can do right now to help stop COVID- 19’ which includes messages like, “Calling on leaders to fund the World Health Organisation"... “Asking corporations and individuals to donate to the WHO solidarity fund" and “Washing hands and practising social distancing.”













She posted with a follow up video saying, “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are at the most risk for COVID-19. In the video she encourages citizens to stock up on the following, Compassion, Joy, Love, Gratitude, and Kindness.









Priyanka Chopra spent time at home with her German shepherd dog Gino, and her husband Nick Jonas.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar too spent time with his family during the social distancing period, as his wife Twinkle Khanna went on Instagram to post images of her husband spending quality time with their daughter Nitara in a hammock in their garden.





Akshay Kumar has encouraged other celebrities to stay at home and practice social distancing. He put out a message on Twitter stating how it is extremely important to follow government orders at this time. He called it a race between COVID and human beings. He appealed to citizens saying that this is a race where “If you win, everyone wins. If you lose, everyone loses.”