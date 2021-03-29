Holi 2021: 5 things to keep in mind to make the best of the festival of colours

Holi is the festival of colours, joy, and happiness. We all love to play with colours, smash water, dance to Bollywood songs and eat lots of tasty food.





However, this year, things won’t be the same due to the second COVID-19 wave. But you can still have fun with your family and friends with some precautions and tips.





While last year everyone was concerned about immunity, now it seems to be forgotten by us. Here are a few things to keep in mind this Holi:

Avoid crowded places

This year, avoid celebrating in crowded places. You can enjoy the festival with your family and close friends either on your terrace or backyard. Attending a big festival with huge gatherings could be doubtful in the present scenario as we can't ignore the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Keep yourself hydrated

It’s really important to stay hydrated, especially when you are playing outdoors. Drink enough water to stay hydrated. Also, you can go for smoothies, juices, buttermilk, etc., which are highly nutritious and are a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants. These drinks will help boost your immunity and help in fighting diseases. Avoid drinking sodas, alcohol, and fizzy drinks.

Apply coconut oil to your skin

Before going outside, make sure you apply coconut oil to your skin. This will help wash off the colours of your skin easily. Also, this will prevent direct contact of colours and skin, resulting in less chance of irritation.





Make sure to apply oil 15-20 minutes before stepping out of your home. Try to wear full sleeves as it will protect your skin against colours and suntan. Also, apply oil to your tresses to prevent dryness and frizziness. Make sure to be gentle while removing colours. You can use glycerine soap and gently remove the colours from your skin.

Use organic colours

This is the most important thing to keep in mind. Chemical colours available in the market are no doubt cheap but are harmful to the skin.

They may react to the skin, causing irritation and allergies, and are difficult to wash off. Go for organic, herbal colours. They are soft, easy to wash, and not so harmful.

Playing with chemical colours can be problematic for older people, newborns, and people with respiratory problems. You can use Chandan (Sandalwood paste) if your skin is too sensitive or for your grandparents and newborn in the family.

Opt for almond milk

Holi is incomplete without chilled thandai with dry fruits on top. Drinking thandai is healthy and beneficial for your body. It boosts immunity, keeps you active, and helps to stay hydrated.

This year, drink thandai made of almond milk instead of buffalo or cow milk. It is a rich source of vitamin E, calcium, and protein, and makes for a light and low-calorie beverage to drink. In fact, your vegan friends can also enjoy this beverage while celebrating the festival.

Avoid processed sugars

The festival of Holi without thandai, gujiyas, and other Indian sweets is incomplete. This year, you can opt for natural substitutes of sugars such as dates, raisins, honey, maple syrup, etc. Try making sweets from these natural, healthy, and nutritious ingredients.

Eating refined sugar increases your calorie intake, resulting in weight gain. This Holi, eat homemade sweets made of these natural substitutes.

Play safe and avoid playing in huge gatherings. Eat foods that help to build your immunity. Also, make sure to stay hydrated. Focus on eating fruits, juices, yoghurt, buttermilk, etc.

Enjoy Holi without any worries, and focus on staying healthy.