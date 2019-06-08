EDITIONS
If you have the courage to ask for it, you get it: Keya Salot, Co-founder, Farm2Fam
If you have the courage to ask for it, you get it: Keya Salot, Co-founder, Farm2Fam

The Proust Questionnaire is a questionnaire about one’s personality. It has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, the French essayist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.

8th Jun 2019
Keya Salot, 27, pursued her LLB from Government Law College, Mumbai and practised law for around four years with law firms, before launching her urban farming platform Farm2Fam. As Co-founder, Farm2Fam, she likes to call herself a sustainable urban farmer. Farm2Fam grows niche food products like micro-greens, which appeal to health and fitness enthusiasts, chefs and homemakers. Here are her responses to our Proust questionnaire...


What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Being positive and surrounded by loved ones in a space surrounded by nature.

 

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my loved ones

 

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Having too many expectations of myself and not having the ability to say ‘no’.

 

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lack of commitment and punctuality.

 

Which living person do you most admire?

Though I believe that everyone has their own journey which is different from others, I admire my parents for achieving the best in their personal and professional worlds and still being extremely grounded.


What is your greatest extravagance?

Travel.

 

What is your current state of mind?

I believe that if you love yourself, then what you will give out, will return.


What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Selflessness.

 

On what occasion do you lie?

When I fear hurting my loved ones.


What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I love myself just the way I am


Which living person do you most despise?

No one is worth losing my mental peace over.


What is the quality you most like in a man?

Flexibility and open-mindedness.


What is the quality you most like in a woman?

I admire women who demand what they deserve.


Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Basically.


What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Currently, I love myself the most.


Which talent would you most like to have?

Cooking.


If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Allocate more time for self-development.


What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Balancing my personal and professional life perfectly.


If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A mirror! To show some people their true selves.

Where would you most like to live?

In a penthouse, in the tallest building in the city.


What is your most treasured possession?

My family.


What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Lack of health and love.


What is your favourite occupation?

Being a sustainable urban farmer.


What is your most marked characteristic?

Being there for those I love.


What do you most value in your friends?

Unconditional love.


Who are your favourite writers?

Currently, I am reading Becoming by Michelle Obama.


Who is your hero of fiction?

Severus Snape in the Harry Potter Series.


Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the knowing what he wanted, having the ability to ask for it and getting it.


Who are your heroes in real life?

My parents and my husband.


What is your favourite name?

Kabir.


What is it that you most dislike?

Dishonesty and lack of love by people for themselves.


What is your greatest regret?

Not having completed my Arangetram (a classical performance in Bharat Natyam).


How would you like to die?

A peaceful quick death at home, surrounded by my loved ones.


What is your favourite journey?

The journey onboard the Glacier Express from St. Moritz to Zermatt in Switzerland and travelling through the interiors of Japan and South Korea.


What is your motto?

If you have the courage to ask for it, you get it.

Asha Chowdary
If the words of writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron who once said,"Writing is what I do... it is like breathing to me..." defined the goals of Ephron's life, it would be Asha's mantra too, as she lives to create word pictures of the people she meets. She believes that the best stories "must move the heart and feed the mind". When she is not working, she loves reading bestsellers, tracking fashion trends, and listening to music.

Asha Chowdary
If the words of writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron who once said,"Writing is what I do... it is like breathing to me..." defined the goals of Ephron's life, it would be Asha's mantra too, as she lives to create word pictures of the people she meets. She believes that the best stories "must move the heart and feed the mind". When she is not working, she loves reading bestsellers, tracking fashion trends, and listening to music.

