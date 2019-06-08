If you have the courage to ask for it, you get it: Keya Salot, Co-founder, Farm2Fam

The Proust Questionnaire is a questionnaire about one’s personality. It has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, the French essayist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.
Being positive and surrounded by loved ones in a space surrounded by nature.
Losing my loved ones
Having too many expectations of myself and not having the ability to say ‘no’.
Lack of commitment and punctuality.
Though I believe that everyone has their own journey which is different from others, I admire my parents for achieving the best in their personal and professional worlds and still being extremely grounded.
Travel.
I believe that if you love yourself, then what you will give out, will return.
Selflessness.
When I fear hurting my loved ones.
I love myself just the way I am
No one is worth losing my mental peace over.
Flexibility and open-mindedness.
I admire women who demand what they deserve.
Basically.
Currently, I love myself the most.
Cooking.
Allocate more time for self-development.
Balancing my personal and professional life perfectly.
A mirror! To show some people their true selves.
In a penthouse, in the tallest building in the city.
My family.
Lack of health and love.
Being a sustainable urban farmer.
Being there for those I love.
Unconditional love.
Currently, I am reading Becoming by Michelle Obama.
Severus Snape in the Harry Potter Series.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the knowing what he wanted, having the ability to ask for it and getting it.
My parents and my husband.
Kabir.
Dishonesty and lack of love by people for themselves.
Not having completed my Arangetram (a classical performance in Bharat Natyam).
A peaceful quick death at home, surrounded by my loved ones.
The journey onboard the Glacier Express from St. Moritz to Zermatt in Switzerland and travelling through the interiors of Japan and South Korea.
If you have the courage to ask for it, you get it.