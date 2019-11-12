The top 7 kids movies to watch on Children’s Day

Five, eight, or 13, movie magic works on all ages. It could be animated tales, princess stories, superhero adventures, or classic musicals – cinema never fails to enthrall.





Movies give children a look at other worlds, real and imaginary, giving them a chance to travel to adventurous destinations and make new friends. Others are replete with role models and positive messages, creating an impact even as they entertain.





Every year, November 14, the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, is celebrated across India as Children's Day to increase awareness of the rights, care, and education of children.





On Chacha Nehru’s birthday, we suggest a movie marathon that brings together the entire family over a healthy dose of laughter (may be some tears) and a huge bowl of popcorn.





These are the top 7 kids' films you can enjoy on Children’s Day, age no bar!





1. The Lion King (1994)





The Lion King





It may be easy to dismiss this Disney staple as an animated good-versus-evil film, but The Lion King packs a powerful punch. The adventures of lion cub Simba, who must face the wrath of his evil uncle Scar to win back the legacy of his dead father Mufasa, is a family favourite. The most important of the many life lessons it teaches us is Pumba and Timon’s Hakuna Matata!

Life lesson: “There’s more to being a king than getting your way all the time.”





2. Home Alone (1990)





Home Alone





The movie that shot Macaulay Culkin to instant fame introduced us to a family much like ours – disgruntled and crabby.





The McAllister clan wants to holiday in Paris over Christmas break, but the trip turns into a disaster when everyone reaches the City of Lights without one thing: Kevin. Home alone, Kevin is having the time of his life.

Till two burglars decide to rob the home. But they didn’t know what they were letting themselves in for, did they?

Life lesson: “You can mess with a lot of things, but you can't mess with kids on Christmas.”





3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)





Hogwarts School of Witchcraft





The inaugural story in the Harry Potter series helped fans “disapparate” into a magical land filled with fantasy and excitement. JK Rowling’s story of the Boy Who Lived “in the cupboard under the stairs” and his adventures with besties Ron and Hermione at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry kept us spellbound.

Life lesson: “It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”





4. Frozen (2013)

Frozen





The Disney movie that turned the idea of true love on its head remains one of the most popular princess movies of all time. The story follows two sisters: Elsa, who has magical powers, and Anna, who loves building snowmen (No offence to Olaf!).





But can Anna set things right after Elsa accidentally traps Arendelle in an endless winter? The popularity of the story of how the sisters “let it go” refuses to thaw (there’s a sequel coming this month).

Life lesson: “Some people are worth melting for.”

5. The Parent Trap (1998)

The Parent Trap





Annie from London and Hallie from California (played by Lindsay Lohan) don’t really hit it off. The 11-year-olds land up at summer camp and get into quite a few scraps, till they realise that they’re twins who were separated after their parents were divorced.





Now, they must bring their mum and dad together. Get ready for a bunch of laughs as the girls switch places, and aided by a sound supporting cast and cock a snook at the biggest roadblock: Meredith Blake.

Life lesson: “Get over it.”

6. ET the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)





ET the Extra-Terrestrial





Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, ET remains a kiddie favourite. Based on an imaginary friend Spielberg created after his parents' divorce in 1960, the movie tells the story of a boy who befriends an extraterrestrial, stranded on earth and must keep him hidden as he helps him return to his home planet.





Its themes of loyalty and friendship are timeless, and the shot of Eliott’s bicycle rising up into the sky and soaring across the moon never fails to exhilarate.

Life lesson: “Be good.”

7. Coco (2017)

Music may be the food of love, but Miguel's family does not let him “play on”. With a concept inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, Coco is a smorgasbord of colour and vitality, courtesy Pixar and Disney. Miguel, 12, secretly idolises renowned singer Ernesto de la Cruz, and wants to follow in his footsteps.





A few wrong steps, and he reaches the Land of the Dead where, with the help of new buddy Héctor, the two must find out why his family hates music and how they can help tune out discord.

Life lesson: “We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than family.”