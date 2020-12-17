Mulled wine in a bottle: India's first by Grover Zampa Vineyards

One of India's leading wine producer and exporter Grover Zampa Vineyards (GZV) has launched India's first bottled mulled wine. The One Tree Hill Mulled Wine is launched right before the country gets into the festive spirit.





Available at Rs 650 for a 750 ml bottle (in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru), the One Tree Hill Mulled Wine can be consumed at about 40 to 60 degree Celsius.





In a statement, Vivek Chandramohan, CEO of GZV, said,

"As a connoisseur, it is important to keep innovating and offering consumers a unique and different experience with every wine. As it is the first-ever homegrown mulled wine in India, we have added a touch of the Indian heritage taking notes from the age-old kadha recipe."





Traditionally consumed during the winters, around the holiday season, mulled wine is a concoction of spices blended to keep one warm.

Taking inspiration from Kadha, GZV's mulled wine contains Indian herbs and spices including black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, tulsi, cardamom, and lemon, topped with star anise, parsley, fennel, cumin seeds, orange peels, and kapok buds.

"The warmth of the wine fused with the natural benefits of Indian spices also works as a great antidote to the winter chills when consumed moderately. The interactive label is also designed with festive feels to create a connection with young wine drinkers," Vivek adds.

One Tree Hill Mulled Wine

GZV owns wineries and vineyards in Karnataka's Nandi Hills and Maharashtra's Nashik Valley. It claims to be India's largest exporter of wine, exporting to over 20 countries.





GZV's winemaking process is carried out by a team of local oenologists under the direction of international French wine consultants Michel Rolland and French winemaker Mathias Pellisard. GZV has so far won 173 international awards for 14 wines since 2013 from across three continents.





In 2018, Grover Zampa won the winery of the year award at the Asian Wine Review, Hong Kong as well as best Rosé for its Art Collection.