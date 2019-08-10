‘If you are persistent you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it’: Rama Krishna Kuppa, founder, ONGO Framework
The Proust Questionnaire is a questionnaire about one’s personality. It has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, the French essayist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.
Rama Krishna Kuppa is Founder and CEO of ONGO Framework. Since its inception, his company has pivoted from being a software solutions provider to offering full-stack product development services to diverse clients from multiple industries.
With a Master’s degree in Information Systems, he started his career working with Mindtree as its senior software engineer where he was chosen as one of the four best innovators among 4,000 other participants. Later, Rama worked for Motorola as a senior engineer but quit his job two years later to start his own business. In 2009, he founded his first entrepreneurial venture, CreativeXperts Consulting that provided mobility solutions to SMEs. In 2011, Rama established his second company, ONGO Framework.
Here are his answers to our Proust questionnaire…
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
Spending time with my two little princesses.
What is your greatest fear?
Missing out on things I always wanted to do.
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?
Being clumsy.
What is the trait you most deplore in others?
Lying.
Which living person do you most admire?
Dalai Lama.
What is your greatest extravagance?
Digital gadgets.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Obedience.
On what occasion do you lie?
When it does not harm anyone.
What do you most dislike about your appearance?
It really doesn’t matter to me.
Which living person do you most despise?
I don’t despise anyone.
What is the quality you most like in a man?
The ability to achieve big things.
What is the quality you most like in a woman?
Their ability to multi-task.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
Ardham ayindha (meaning- did you understand/get it?)
What or who is the greatest love of your life?
My family and ONGO.
Which talent would you most like to have?
Being patient and remembering every detail of events.
If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?
Being more organised.
What do you consider your greatest achievement?
It is yet to come.
If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?
I would like to come back as myself.
Where would you most like to live?
Miami.
What is your most treasured possession?
My family.
What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?
Staying away from the people you love.
What is your favourite occupation?
Being a political leader.
What is your most marked characteristic?
Not accepting failure.
What do you most value in your friends?
Being available.
Who are your favourite writers?
Arthur Conan Doyle and Ernest Hemingway
Who is your hero of fiction?
Batman.
Which historical figure do you most identify with?
No one.
Who are your heroes in real life?
Chandrababu Naidu.
What is your favourite name?
Vatsalya.
What is it that you most dislike?
Backstabbing.
What is your greatest regret?
Not having enough time to take pleasure in small things.
How would you like to die?
On a beach.
What is your favourite journey?
The journey of life
What is your motto?
If you are persistent you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it.