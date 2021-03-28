5 organic brands to bet on for a safe and healthy Holi

With the festival of colours just a day away, Holi lovers are looking forward to spending a toned down day celebrating with colours, fun and sweets. And with the pandemic still hanging over like a dark cloud, no amount of precaution will be enough. Many people are going the extra mile to make sure they do not risk inviting unnecessary health complications by utilising colours with added chemicals.





YS Weekender has carved out a list of five organic brands, right from the ones dealing in skincare to tempting sweets, to make your Holi not only joyful but local and organic too.

Phool

Kanpur-based organic brand Phool brings to you organic colours handcrafted the traditional way from sacred flowers and herbs to give vibrant colours/gulaal from pink, green and more. These colours are safe for skin, chemical-free and easy to wash.

D-Alive

Think Holi, and one cannot help but think about thandai, and what's even better is sugarless thandai. D-Alive has launched all organic, sugar-free thandai, designed specifically for people with diabetes.

The thandai mix is made with 100 percent natural ingredients, completely free from all sorts of adulterations, chemicals and additives that people are constantly exposed to in the simplest forms of food products.

Hemp Horizons

All that fun playing with colours during Holi comes with its set of cons too. Irritated skin, acne, dryness and whatnot are the parcels of Holi. This Holi, you can use hemp’s benefits to protect your skin, which has recently become a popular skin care herb.





Used in ancient India, Hemp not only hydrates the skin, but also helps protect it from acne and the chemicals used in Holi colours. Hemp Horizons is an Indian hemp seed processing brand that promotes beauty and wellness products.

Lotus Organics

One of India’s prominent household brands, Lotus Herbals’ subsidiary brand Lotus Organics has come up with a Holi Spring Ritual Box that includes complimentary organic gulal with face wash, sunscreen, and skin exfoliator to protect your skin from any potential damage when exposed to outdoors and harsh colours.

Khoya Mithai

No one can ever miss Gujia, a special mithai on Holi. This Holi, Khoya Mithai has also launched special gujiya boxes for Holi, like chandrakala gujiya. Besides, it has created hampers for colours and kachoris to make your Holi a memorable one.