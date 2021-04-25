'Make world a better place to live in': Anuj Ruia, Beco

Anuj Ruia is the Co-founder of Beco, a leading eco-friendly and sustainable Indian homecare brand. With a Master’s degree in International Business from Purdue University, Illinois, Anuj, kick-started his career in 2018 with P&G in the US. He is armed with experience in the family business in the FMCG disposable sector.

Though he had ambitions of pursuing football professionally, Anuj found his calling in the FMCG sector. He co-founded Beco along with Aditya Ruia and Akshay Varma.

Beco offers products that are made from bamboo and corn-starch, with zero plastic components.

Anuj Ruia, Co-founder of Beco

At Beco, Anuj focuses on Supply Chain Management, Exports and ensures the right product-market fit for the brand. With a vision to excel and grow in his personal and professional life, Anuj is striving towards becoming a successful entrepreneur while fulfilling his social responsibilities. He envisions the company to be a market leader in the sustainable household FMCG sector in the next five years.





Recently, YS Weekender caught up with Anuj to ask him questions from the Proust Questionnaire.

The Proust Questionnaire is about one’s personality. It finds its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust — the French essayist — who believed that in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.

Here are Anuj's answers:

YS Weekender (YSW): What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Anuj Ruia (AR): There has to be a sense of growth in personal and professional life, as without it, everything feels stagnant and one cannot achieve their goals.

YSW: What is your greatest fear?

AR: When there is no sense of growth or moving ahead.

YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

AR: Wasting time doing unproductive things.

YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in others?

AR: Passing judgement about a few things or situation without trying to know the complete picture.

YSW: Which living person do you most admire?

AR: Everyone who has made it big with a sense of responsibility and effort towards nature.

YSW: What is your greatest extravagance?

AR: Cars

YSW: What is your current state of mind?

AR: Hopeful because Beco has the capacity to grow big in no time.

YSW: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

AR: Obedience, as when overused it blinds people.

YSW: On what occasion do you lie?

AR: It’s not specific to any occasion.

YSW: What do you most dislike about your appearance?

AR: Appearance hardly matters

YSW: Which living person do you most despise?

AR: No one

YSW: What is the quality you most like in a man?

AR: Determined

YSW: What is the quality you most like in a woman?

AR: Determined

YSW: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

AR: Perfect

YSW: What or who is the greatest love of your life?

AR: Family and Friends

YSW: Which talent would you most like to have?

AR: Flying a plane

YSW: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

AR: I think I would like to be more disciplined.

YSW: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

AR: Beco is my greatest achievement

YSW: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

AR: Someone who is far away from the material world and in harmony with the nature

YSW: Where would you most like to live?

AR: With family and friends

YSW: What is your most treasured possession?

AR: Football shoes

YSW: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

AR: Living alone would be the lowest depth of misery for me.

YSW: What is your favourite occupation?

AR: Systemising

YSW: What is your most marked characteristic?

AR: Resilience

YSW: What do you most value in your friends?

AR: Humour

YSW: Who are your favourite writers?

AR: Renee Maubourgne and Phil Night

YSW: Who is your hero of fiction?

AR: Thor

YSW: Which historical figure do you most identify with?

AR: To be honest, haven’t thought about it.

YSW: Who are your heroes in real life?

AR: Sunil Kant Munjal and Ratan Tata

YSW: What is your favourite name?

AR: Anuj

YSW: What is it that you most dislike?

AR: Judgemental People

YSW: What is your greatest regret?

AR: None

YSW: How would you like to die?

AR: On a beach

YSW: What is your favourite journey?

AR: Road trip in the south of France

YSW: What is your motto?

AR: Make the world a better place to live in.